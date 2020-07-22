Miss Universe Puerto Rico will not be held this year due to coronavirus

The former 2001 Miss Universe and director of the beauty franchise in Puerto Rico, Denise Quiñones, announced on Tuesday that the local contest will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a representative will be chosen for the competition. international, whose date and venue are not known.

In a video posted on the official page of the local contest on Facebook, Quiñones explained that he made this decision in light of the current spike in COVID-19 cases on the island and for the health of all the contestants and the WAPA-TV production team. , the Puerto Rico television channel that would broadcast the competition.

“So we have all made the decision that the best thing this year is not to hold the Miss Puerto Rico pageant,” she said.

In response, Quiñones indicated that the organization will hold a special coronation program for Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2020 on September 24 and will be broadcast on WAPA-TV.

This transmission will also mark the official farewell of Madison Anderson, representative of Puerto Rico in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant in which she finished as the first finalist, behind the winner, the South African Zozibini Tunzi.

Quiñones also said that in talks with the Miss Universe organization, the option of holding its world pageant in December or early next year is being considered.

In addition, the organization gave the different franchises the option of holding their local pageant, appointing a queen, or evaluating the candidates for the previous year’s pageant.

Thus, there is the possibility that the first finalist of Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2019, Estefanía Soto, will represent the island in the next edition of the international pageant.

Quiñones also said that the local franchise notified the pre-candidates that they have the option, if they wish, to continue as applicants for 2021, but keeping the municipality to represent.

Contestants who have decided to participate in the local contest will have more time for training and preparation for next year’s contest, which is estimated to be held in June.

“The idea is to take everything we already have, just roll it for a few months until 2021. The idea is to do the contest in June and we will continue with our same group of pre-candidates,” said Quiñones.

“We have already spoken to all of them, and it would be that same group, we moved it a few more months of waiting and then begin the whole process of what is going to be a contest as we have always done in the last two years,” he explained.

Throughout the history of Miss Universe, Puerto Rico has won five pageants.

The winners have been Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2005).

The hospitalizations for COVID- | 9 in Puerto Rico, which reached 336 on Monday and 375 on Tuesday, as well as patients connected to a ventilator (20 and 24, respectively) and in intensive care (31 and 40) remain unstoppable, according to data released this Tuesday by the island’s Department of Health.

For its part, daily infections are also on the rise. While in the information released by the Health Department indicated on Monday that the confirmed positive cases were 220, in a statement today it indicated that they were 235, bringing the total number since the pandemic broke to 4,255.

However, the Health Department report did not report new deaths from COVID-19.

Without additional deaths, the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 81 and the probable number is 99.