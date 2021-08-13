Roblox Melee Simulator Codes – Latest August 2021 – The List of New Codes and Steps to Redeem Codes
Roblox Melee Simular Codes can give you more energy to your character in the early stages of Roblox Melee Simulator. Let’s get all the latest Money Codes, Gem Codes, and many more.
Roblox Melee Simulator:
Roblox Melee Simulator is something like other simulators. In that, you can earn cash by taking out some enemies. The earned cash can be used to upgrade your weapons in Roblox Melee Simulator.
To make your character more powerful, upgrade your storage, earn different currencies, and gain boosts. With the use of the below codes, you can earn free cash, boosts, and many gems.
Let’s see the list of active codes.
Active Codes for Roblox Melee Simulator 2021:
Find the active codes for Roblox Melee Simulator 2021 below.
- APRIL4 – Free Cash
- 2021 – Special Rewards
- EASTER2021 – 2021 Gems
- EGG – x2 Cash Boost
Let’s see the list of non-active codes.
Non-Active Codes for Roblox Melee Simulator 2021:
Find the non-active codes for Roblox Melee Simulator 2021 below.
- APOC
- LOV3CASH
- NOVELTY95
- JULY4
- WILDWEST
- MONEYMONEY
- NOVELTY
- FREECODE
- BIGCASH
- DRAGOR
- DELMOZ
- PETZ
- 8500LIKES
- ELVILLE
- EZCASH
- QUICKSELL
- HAPPY
- DOUBL3C45SH
- D45H
- INVINCIBL3
- SPRINT3R
- EVIL
- G3M
- G3MMY
- 2020
- 7K
- C45H3Z
- 2MIL
- GALAXY
- 60KGROUP
- 80K
- SUPERHP
- AUGUST
- DYSTOPIA
Let’s see the list of non-active gem codes.
Non-Active Gem Codes For Roblox Melee Simulator:
Find the non-active gem codes for Roblox Melee Simulator 2021 below.
- JULY4 – 500 Gems
- 80K – 80000 Cash
- 60KGROUP – 60000 Cash
- GALAXY – 50000 Cash
- 2MIL – 25000 Cash
- C45H3Z – 15000 Cash
- 7K – 7000 Gems
- 2020 – 2020 Gems
- G3MMY – 50 Gems
- G3M – 15 Gems
- EVIL – Auto Sell Boost
- SPRINT3R – 15 Minutes 2x Speed Boost
- INVINCIBL3 – 10 Minutes of Invincibility Boost
- D45H – 15 Minutes x2 Speed Boost
- DOUBL3C45SH – 2x Cash Boost
- WILDWEST – Boost
- MONEYMONEY – 50000 Cash
- NOVELTY – 50000 Cash
- FREECODE – 25000 Cash
- BIGCASH – Cash
- DRAGOR – 2500 Gems
- DELMOZ – 250 Gems
- PETZ – 15 Gems
- 8500LIKES – 15 Minutes 2x Cash Boost
- ELVILLE – Invincibility Boost
- EZCASH – 5 Minutes of 2x Cash Boost
- QUICKSELL – 5 Minutes of Auto Sell Boost
- HAPPY – 50000 Cash
Steps to Redeem Codes in Roblox Melee Simulator 2021:
- Open the Game Roblox Melee Simulator.
- Find the purple button using the active code
- Click on that Purple Button and Enter the Code
- Click on the Redeem Button.
