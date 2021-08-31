Beastars Season 3 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Beastars is a Japanese animated television series. Paru Itagaki is the story’s author. It was published in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion.

It was initially released in September 2016 and will be completed in October 2020, with 22 chapters.

The story revolves around anthropomorphic animals who live in a sophisticated, civilized society. However, there is a distinct cultural divide between carnivorous and herbivorous species.

A wave of mistrust and discomfort arises between vegetarians and predators for many causes. The anime series is now available on Netflix.

The first season premiered in March 2020 outside of Japan, and the second in July 2021. After that, there will be a third season.

Beastars Season 3 Release Date

Beastars season 3 has yet to be given an official release date. However, based on the release patterns of the previous two seasons.

The third season is expected to premiere in 2022. The first season premiered on Netflix in March 2020, followed by the second season in July 2021.

Beastars Season 3 cast

If ‘Beastars’ is renewed for a third season, the regular voice cast members will certainly reprise their roles.

We have the following for the Japanese dub:

Legoshi is played by Chikahiro Kobayashi, Haru is played by Sayaka Senbongi, and Louis is played by Yki Ono.

Jonah Scott plays Legoshi in the English dub.

Lara Jill Miller plays Haru Griffin Putu, and Lara Jill Miller plays Louis.