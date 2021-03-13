Asur Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, etc.

Asur is an Indian Crime Thriller web series. The web series Asur was based on the American tv series True Detective. The series was created by Gaurav Shukla, Shweta More, and Vibhav Shikdar. Season 1, titled Asur: Welcome to your dark side. We expect the unique and special title for season 2 also.

It was developed by Ding Entertainment and Viacom 18 Studios. The story of the web series was written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan.

It was directed by Oni Sen. There were a total of eight episodes in the web series Asur season 1. In season, we expect the same.

Asur Season 2 Release Date

Maybe the cast will remain the same as in season 1 of Asur. It includes Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajput, Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair, Anupriya Goenka as Naina Nair, Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed, Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey, Amey Wagh as Rasool Shaikh, Pawan Chopra as Shashank Awasthi, Vishesh Bansal as Shubh, Gaurav Arora as Kesar Bharadwaj, and many more.

These are the cast of Asur season 1. Maybe many of them will be the same in the upcoming Asur season 2. The first season of Asur contains eight episodes titled The dead can talk, Rabbit hole, Peek-a-boo, Ashes from the past, The devil has a face, The firewall, Let there be darkness, and End is the beginning.

It was released on 2nd March 2020. The next season, Asur season 2, will be released somewhere in 2021. There is no official update of the release date of Asur season 2, but we expect that it will soon be released.

The upcoming season, Asur season 2, will contain much suspense. There is no official update regarding the trailer of the web series Asur season 2. So, we have mentioned the trailer of Asur season 1 below.

The next season, Asur season 2, will be more surprising compared to season 1. Season 1 was consists of serial killings. We do not know the exact plot of the Asur season 2, but we expect that the good and bad will be continued, and it will be more thrilling than season 1.

Maybe in season 2, we will see that the CBI team is about to catch the serial killers team because, at the ending of Asur season 1, we have seen that there is not a single killer, but there is a team of it.

So, the CBI team will have to catch the team as soon as possible. We expect that the plot will be amazing and eye-catching.

