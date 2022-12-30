Mirzapur 3, Ram Setu, Made in Heaven 2, Paatal Lok 2 Amazon Prime Video announces 44+ new titles

In the latest update, Amazon Prime Video just announced tons of new titles including Mirzapur 3, Made in Heaven 2, Paatal Lok 2 and so many more.

Amazon Prime Video fans are going to be very happy with the latest showcase event which was held on 28th April in Mumbai and announced quite a number of titles. More than 40 titles for their upcoming series and their latest seasons are released and all of them belong to various languages including Hindi, Telugu as well as Tamil. Many of these latest titles are Amazon Originals, as well as some of them, are co-productions and Original series too.

Amazon Original Movies:

Many popular and long-awaited Amazon Original movies including Tiku Weds Sheru, Neeyat, Aye Watan Mere Watan, Maja Maa, Ram Setu, and more are going to be released soon on the popular Amazon Prime Video.

Unscripted Amazon Original Series:

Breathe: Into The Shadows, Comicstaan, Made In Heaven, Four More Shots Please!, India Love Project, Dancing on The Grave, This is AP Dhillon, Cinema…Marte Dum Tak, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Pataal Lok, Mumbai Diaries, Panchayat, and more are some of the most awaited Amazon Original Series which will be released soon.

Scripted Original Series:

Mumbai Meri Jaan, Adhura, Crash Course, Call Me Bae, Dahaad, Farzi, Gulkanda Tales, Happy Family Conditions Apply, Dhootha, Indian Police Force, Hush Hush, Jee Karda, Modern Love Chennai, Jubilee, Modern Love Mumbai, Modern Love Hyderabad, Shehar Lakhot, PI Meena, Sweet Karam Coffee, Suzhal The Vortex, Vadhadhi: The Fable of Velonie, The Village, and more.

Many of these, soon releasing Amazon Prime Series and movies have some of the most popular Bollywood stars in lead roles along with exciting storylines.

Leading Bollywood Stars to Play Amazing Roles:

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad:

Dahaad has Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Sohum Shah, Gulsha Devaiah in the lead roles and this serial killer drama is one of the most awaited Amazon Prime Originals, Moreover, the leading role of the female inspector, that too played by Sonakshi Sinha is quite something to look forward to.

Jee Karda with Multiple Main Characters:

Who doesn’t love stories about childhood friends who stay in touch throughout their adulthood and their transformation throughout their life? Something to be patient and wait for!

Ram Setu:

Star-studded Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Stayadev Kancharana with the backstory of Ram Setu’s existence is one of the most awaited Amazon Prime Video.

