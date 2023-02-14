Mirzapur Season 3 Release date – Guddu In season or not?

The producers of Mirzapur have announced that season 3 will premiere soon, according to sources. It is expected for these new episodes by the end of 2022! The last two episodes were captivating as they won India’s most popular web series status many months after its release with an estimated 10 million viewers per episode online alone which makes it one if not the hottest shows currently trending right now here in India as well other top countries.

The third season of Mirzapur comes with a lot of dark, humor and raw action. Now the story moves on towards a new chapter. The different characters have to face a lot of challenges this time.

The story is so intense that it would drive you crazy. Kaleem Siddiqui, the prime antagonist is back with his ruthless nature. He wants to take revenge on munim and the gang.

On the other hand, Fateh Singh is also desperate to become a powerful gang leader in Mirzapur city. He often gets into conflicts with Sohail and the gang because he knows that they are standing between him and power.

Now has turned out to be more interesting than ever before as there are more conspiracies, betrayals, and dark plots happening in every episode of season 3.

Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya) plays Akhandanand “Kaleen Bhaiya” Tripathi, Ali Fazal is Govind “Guddu” Pandit, Shahnawaz Pradhan is Parshuram Gupta, Rajesh Tailang plays Ramakant Pandit, Sheeba Chadda is Vasudha Pandit, Shweta Tripathi portrays Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta, Rasika Dugal plays Beena Tripathi, Harshita Gaur portrays Dimpy Pandit, Shaji Chaudhary plays Maqbool Khan, Anjum Sharma stars as Sharad Shukla and Pram.

The third season of Mirzapur promises to be much darker than its previous seasons. With its gritty and fast-paced action scenes, this season is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.

What is the release date of Mirzapur season 3?

As Kaleem Siddiqui, the ruthless gang leader, returns with his vendetta against Amgadh’s Munim and his gang, there are more tensions and conflicts brewing between Fateh Singh and Sohail’s gangs.

And as the plot thickens with each passing episode, we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds in this thrilling new season. So if you’re a fan of Mirzapur and can’t wait to watch the next episodes of this epic saga, then tune into the third season starting right now!​