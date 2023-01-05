Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Four More Shots Please is an Indian television series. It is full of comedy, drama, and romance. The series Four More Shots Please has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Four More Shots Please.

Four More Shots Please Season 3:

The series Four More Shots Please follows the story of four female friends. They are from different walks of life and they deal with work-life conflicts, romance, ambitions, and anxieties in modern-day India.

The series Four More Shots Please was created by Rangita Pritish Nandy. It stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo.

The series Four More Shots Please was written by Devika Bhagat, Ishita Moitra, and Rangita Pritish Nandy. It was directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana.

The first season of the series Four More Shots Please includes a total of ten episodes titled Ambitious – Prude – Feminist – Slut, Strong Girls Don’t Break, Long Way From Ludhiana, Ex Why Zzz, Love Her – Hate Her, Fuck This Bar, Gone Girls, Fam-Jam-Wham-Bam, Reality Bites, and Dancing on the Edge.

The second season of the series Four More Shots Please includes a total of ten episodes titled Together Forever, Love Is A 4-Letter Word – [email protected]#k Lust Hate Loss Fate, Spring Cleaning, Hell Bent, Love is in the Air, Crossroads, Step into the Light, Hooking Up And Breaking Up, Noughts and Crosses, and The One.

The series Four More Shots Please was nominated for the iReel Awards, Filmfare OTT Awards, and International Emmy Awards. It was produced by Pritish Nandy and Rangita Pritish Nandy.

The running time of each episode of the series Four More Shots Please ranges from 28 to 35 minutes. It was made under Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

The series Four More Shots Please has arrived on Amazon Video. Let’s check whether the third season of the series Four More Shots Please has been announced or not.

Four More Shots Please Season 3: Announced or Not?

Yes, Four More Shots Please Season 3 has been officially announced. After the release of the second season of the series Four More Shots Please, Amazon has announced the third season of the series Four More Shots Please.

So, it is officially confirmed that Four More Shots Please Season 3 will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the third season of the series Four More Shots Please, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Four More Shots Please Season 3 below.

Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy “Dee” Bani J as Umang Singh “Mangs” Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon “Anj” Khanna Maanvi Gagroo as Sidhi Patel “Sids” Lisa Ray as Samara Kapoor Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Warsi Jiya Lakhiani as Arya Menon Khanna Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna Prateik Babbar as Jeh Wadia Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair Paras Tomar as Mohit Mehta Simone Singh as Sneha Patel Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora Sapna Pabbi as Akanksha Moitra Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah “Mihu Pihu” Sameer Kochhar as Shashank Bose Prabal Panjabi as Amit Mishra Shibani Dandekar as Sushmita Sengupta Padma Damodaran as Aparna Sahukar Monica Dogra as Devyani Rana Anuradha Chandan as Amina Rizvi Roy Madhu Anand Chandhock as Mrs. Singh Mohit Chauhan as Mahesh Roy Nimisha Mehta as Myra Gaurav Sharma as Vinil Verma

Let's see the review of the second season of the series Four More Shots Please.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Review:

Four More Shots Please Season 2 got good reviews from critics. We expect that Four More Shots Please Season 3 will get a positive response from the audience.

Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime ‘most watched show of 2020’, season 3 announced via @htTweets https://t.co/tvXovT1Uyf — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) May 8, 2020

At the end of the second season of the series Four More Shots Please, we have seen that Damini has a complication in her pregnancy.

Later, Umang finds out a decision that Samara has already made about their future. The wedding is very beautiful and it also pulls at your heartstrings in order to see two brides walk down the aisle in all wedding finery.

After that, the girls find that the only constant in their lives is each other. Later, endings are sometimes devastating.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Four More Shots Please will be continued in the third season of the series Four More Shots Please.

If we get any update about the plot of the third season of the series Four More Shots Please, we will add it here.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Four More Shots Please Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet. We can expect the third season of the series Four More Shots Please somewhere in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Four More Shots Please Season 1 was released on 25th January 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. Four More Shots Please Season 2 was released on 17th April 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of Four More Shots Please Season 3, we will add it here.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Four More Shots Please Season 3 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Four More Shots Please. It was released by Amazon Prime Video India on 10th January 2019. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Four More Shots Please?

The series Four More Shots Please has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Both seasons of the series Four More Shots Please are available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Maybe the third season of the series Four More Shots Please will also include a total of ten episodes. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Four More Shots Please?

Four More Shots Please Season 1 and Season 2 include ten episodes each. It seems that Four More Shots Please Season 3 will also include ten episodes.

Is Four More Shots Please Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Four More Shots Please got good reviews from critics. The story of the series Four More Shots Please is amazing and worth watching.

Currently, you can watch the series Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime Video. The third season of the series Four More Shots Please will soon be available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of the series Four More Shots Please left with a cliffhanger and we expect that it will reveal in the upcoming third season. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Currently, the third season of the series Four More Shots Please is in progress. So, we can expect Four More Shots Please Season 3 somewhere in 2023. It will surely arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Maybe Four More Shots Please Season 3 will include a total of ten episodes like the first and season seasons. Four More Shots Please was nominated for the iReel Awards in 2019, International Emmy Awards in 2020, and Filmfare OTT Awards in 2020.

Visit this website frequently to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.