Minzy has launched a preview of her upcoming song “Lovely” on Twitter.

Expensive, Lovely fans 💕

It’s minzy!

I specifically edited the song in 20s

for you guys!

I invite you to #Lovelychallenge

If somebody you’re keen on comes to thoughts

while you hear this song,

please do the challenge!

See you extra typically on Tiktok too.

My account is @_minzy_mz

Come be part of with me pic.twitter.com/d0eabQA2Gz — Minzy (@mingkki21) Could 6, 2020

The star additionally introduced that she made a TikTok account and invited fans to do the Lovely challenge with her! Minzy is seen sporting a pink high as she does cute hand motions to the upbeat acoustic song.

Keep tuned for extra information on Minzy’s launch in the close to future!