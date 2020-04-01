‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’, ‘Sing 2’ Set New 2021 Release Dates; ‘Wicked’ Still Brewing Slot

Final week, Illumination/Common’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru stepped off of its world launch which was beforehand set for late June in some offshore markets and for July three domestically. It has now been scheduled for July 2, 2021, taking the slot that belonged to Sing 2, which in flip is now headed to Christmas 2021 (December 22 domestically). Common has thus pushed Depraved off of its vacation 2021 launch. That movie stays undated for the second.

These are additional casualties of the coronavirus pandemic as Illumination’s Mac Guff studio in Paris has been quickly shuttered in abidance with the present lockdown in France — and as Hollywood jockeys its schedules for the foreseeable, but unclear, future.

