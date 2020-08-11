Miguel Bosé opposes the Covid-19 vaccine and says ‘they want to kill us’

Do you oppose

Singer Miguel Bosé once again placed himself at the center of the controversy with his controversial position regarding a future vaccine for the coronavirus, towards which he was apparently against.

A Twitter user shared a graph showing the relationship between flu vaccinated and those killed by Covid-19, suggesting that mortality increases if the number of vaccinated increases.

“THEY WANT TO KILL US !!!” Bosé wrote when sharing the tweet.

This is not the first time that the famous one speaks against the prophylaxis of the coronavirus.

“I say no to the vaccine, no to 5G, no to the Spain-Bill Gates alliance,” he published on June 9, part of a Twitter thread in which he warned against the global dominance promoted by the World Alliance for Immunization and Vaccination (GAVI).

In those publications, the artist dismissed the members of the movement as specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world.

On July 25 he returned to the fray by sharing a video of businessman Bill Gates in which he discussed the possible side effects of the vaccine.

“Listen and see this. Notice the body language and the lack of arguments. He intends humanity to be his personal laboratory. This man is bad, very bad, and you have to stop his feet. Wake up and spread, ”said the celebrity.

The star also showed his rejection after learning that the Princess of Asturias Award for Cooperation 2020 was awarded to the aforementioned GAVI.

“Shame! Shame! Shame! Soros and Gates’ fighting government. Shame!”