Microsoft expands its Teams software beyond HoloLens

Some companies are already using the glasses Microsoft HoloLens to video chat with workers in oil fields and factories. Well now, Microsoft hopes to expand that by working with another company of similar equipment and bringing its Teams software to those devices as well.

Microsoft said that sometime this spring, Teams will begin working with devices made by RealWear, a company whose smart glasses are also used in the industrial world to help automotive technicians get help from experts in other parts of the world, or oil companies to save time on various administrative teams around the world.



“Our device is functionally the equivalent of a tablet,” he said. Sanjay jhawar, President of RealWear. Being able to send and receive photos and documents through Microsoft’s file and document sharing apps, or start a video chat with one person using the computer and another using a phone or computer on the other end is a good combination.

Microsoft’s move to expand Teams software to work with other teams is just the latest in its efforts to become a central application, especially as more employees choose to work remotely and at home. These teams, in particular, are becoming more popular in the business world. Companies like the retail giant Walmart have invested in virtual reality equipment to train employees. And oil companies like Chevron and Shell are using equipment to quickly connect engineers and managers to oil fields without wasting days on the road.

RealWear, whose VR kits start at $ 2,500 each (about $ 1,000 less than Microsoft’s HoloLens), aren’t really your typical VR headset, designed so that the screens immerse you in a generated world. by computer. They also don’t offer mixed reality like the HoloLens do, placing computer-generated images over the real world.

Instead, RealWear’s HMT-1, as its entry-level gear is called, is designed to put a camera on the user’s head and a small screen somewhere in their field of view. The displays are designed to be controlled by voice only, so that someone climbing a windmill or on an oil rig does not need to manipulate the controls to make them work.

“It works with all security equipment where other user interfaces are not usable,” said Jhawar.

Microsoft plans to expand its Teams software to other smart glasses and equipment manufacturers, although the company did not specify which ones.

“We want it to be available in as many places as possible,” he said. Jared spataro, Marketing Manager for Microsoft’s Teams software.