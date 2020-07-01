Microsoft could launch another console along with the Xbox Series X: report

Microsoft could have a new Xbox in hand.

The company filed a new trademark application for the “Xbox Series” nomenclature on June 9 on the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as reported by Windows Central. This Xbox Series X-independent brand registration rekindles rumors that Microsoft may launch another next-gen Xbox alongside the Xbox Series X. Previous reports noted that Microsoft would release a less powerful version of its upcoming Xbox Series X and reader-less. disc, whose rumored code name is Lockhart.

The Xbox Series X It will go on sale at the end of 2020 and at the moment it is not clear if the company will bet on launching two models as its rival, Sony, has done. The Japanese company recently announced that its new console, the PS5, will have a standard edition with a disc reader and another digital one without a reader that will be cheaper.

Microsoft revealed the specifications for the Xbox Series X in March. The console will have a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at a speed of 2.8GHz each and an AMD RNDA 2 GPU. Combined, they both offer four times the processing power. Xbox One and twice the graphics performance of the Xbox One X.

The Xbox Series X will arrive at Christmas 2020 along with Halo Infinite, franchise that had not been launching the console since the first Xbox, which came accompanied by Halo: Combat Evolved.