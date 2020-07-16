Microsoft blocks mass sent emails with ‘Reply to all’

Angela Lang / CNET



Microsoft has launched a tool for Office 365 customers with which it seeks to prevent users from responding massively to all recipients in emails.

The company announced the arrival of this new feature for all Office 365 users on May 7 on its blog. Thanks to this, the system will detect if the same email is being answered in a very short period of time to a too large list of people (specifically if there are 10 “reply to all” messages sent to more than 5,000 people in an hour) and it will block the sending of emails to avoid saturation.

Microsoft said in its post that it hopes to extend this feature and add controls for Exchange (its mail service) administrators so that they can set their own message and time limits before executing the lock. This type of email sent to a large number of recipients can overwhelm the company’s servers, something Microsoft recently suffered when one of these emails, sent to 52,000 company employees, caused incidents in the company’s communications.

Microsoft has tested the new feature within its own organization before launching it and is testing future features with it. “We are already seeing that the first version of the feature successfully reduces the impact of mass forwarded messages within Microsoft,” the Exchange team said in the post.

