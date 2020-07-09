MHA IB ACIO Grade ‘B’ Exam Pattern & MHA IB Syllabus for Personal Assistant at www.mha.nic.in:

The written examination will contain two papers, paper I and Paper II. The total time duration of the exam paper will be 1 hour and 40 minutes.

MHA IB Syllabus:

Paper I : The paper I will contain objective type questions. The exam syllabus consists of the paper I such as General Awareness, General Knowledge, Reasoning, Comprehension, Mathematical Ability, etc. It will contain 100 marks.

Paper-II : The Paper-II will contain Descriptive only English Language. The syllabus consists of paper II such as to check English writing Skill and Analytical Ability. It will contain 50 marks.

Syllabus for General Knowledge/ Awareness: Current News and Affairs, Science, Business, Sports, Research, Politics, Banking, Economy, Historical Things, Weather/ Climate etc. Syllabus for Reasoning: Coding and Decoding, Verbal and Non Verbal Figure Matching, Pattern Matching, Relations, Statement Understanding, Simple Analytical Problem, Visual memory, Number Series etc. Syllabus for Mathematical Ability: Number System, HCF & LCM, Interest problems, Decimal and Fractions, Ratio & Time, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, Mensuration Area, Use of Table and Graphs, Probability, Statistics etc.

Official Site: www.mha.nic.in