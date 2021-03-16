Mera Fauji Calling Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers.

The Indian action drama film Mera Fauji Calling was released on 11th March 2021. It was leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers contains many pirated movies and web series from all over the world. The major content they are having is Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Hindi, etc. We can say all Indian movies and web series.

It also contains movies and web series from Hollywood. There is a large collection of Hollywood movies and web series. Let’s discuss the recently leaked movie Mera Fauji Calling by Tamilrockers.

Mera Fauji Calling Full Movie Download

Mera Fauji Calling contains a story of a girl who has Post-traumatic stress disorder. It also contains the sacrifices of one soldier’s family.

In the film Mera Fauji Calling, there is a girl who loses her father during the war. The story covers the life of that girl. It is very interesting. Find the trailer of the breathtaking film Mera Fauji Calling below.

The film Mera Fauji Calling includes Sharman Joshi, Vikram Singh as Rajveer, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab, and Shisir Sharma.

These are the cast members of the film Mera Fauji Calling. In the film Mera Fauji Calling, there are a total of six songs titled, Peer Meri Piya Jaane Na, Hum Apne Watan Pe Mar Gaye, Bheeni Bheeni, Aa Zindgi Tujhe Zara Sa Ji Toh, Mera Aasmaan Hai Papa, and Bheeni Bheeni Si. The total length of the songs is 26:49 minutes.

Harpriet Singh Vig, Sajjad Ali Chandwani, and Vijay Verma gave this album in Mera Fauji Calling. The album was released on 5th March 2021. It was recorded in 2020. All the songs are in Hindi language and labeled by Zee Music Company.

The film Mera Fauji Calling is inspired by the result of Pulwama Attack 2019. The film was directed and written by Aaryaan Saxena. Ovez Shaikh, Vikram Singh, Anil Jain, and Vijeta Verma produced it.

Subhranshu Das did the cinematography of the film Mera Fauji Calling, and Pravin Angre edited the film. The film Mera Fauji Calling was completed under Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions. Panorama Studios distributed it.

The length of the film Mera Fauji Calling is 128 minutes. It is rated 6.0 out of 10 on IMDB. Check out this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.