Meet the fitness grandmother, a 73-year-old Instagram star

An ESPN video showing an older woman carrying some bodybuilding weights is going around the world. Are we facing a manipulated video? Not at all.

The clip, which was posted on July 28, has more than 24,000 likesWith 300 comments and 4,000 retweets, it stars Lauren Bruzzone, a 73-year-old teacher who is an Instagram star.

The video was taken from the account of Wesley T. James, who is the personal trainer of this super-grandmother, who lives in Stamford, Connecticut, according to the British publication Metro.

According to Bruzzone, the secret to reaching old age so strong is to overcome the first minutes that keep you away from exercise: “It is a matter of spending the first five minutes, either getting out of bed or starting a workout. Your mind tells you it’s going to be awful. Then you start doing it and you find out it’s really not that bad. “

The math teacher explained the importance of being fit at her age: “I can move freely. If I drop something, I can pick it up. I can get up from a chair or go for a walk. This may not seem meaningful, but when you can’t, It is important”.

On James’ Instagram account – 41 years younger than the student – there are a lot of videos of Bruzzone doing routines and exercises that appear to be intended for professionals only.

“Lauren embodies all the desirable qualities you could ask for in a client and friend. I love her and she knows that I am her number one fan,” says James. “We have worked together for more than a year and a half and watching their growth and willingness to make changes, especially at their age, is both humbling and rewarding.”

James hopes that all the videos he uploads of his student will work to get more people interested in the exercise. “We really wanted to show the world that anything is possible, at any age, if you really believe. So stop making excuses, trust your abilities and never give up,” she concludes. Coach.