Meebhoomi AP Adangal 2020 1B FMB Check Online

Meebhoomi AP Adangal 2020
The government authorities of the Andhra Pradesh state will be providing the facility to people residing in the state. All the people will be able to check the Land records, Adangal, 1b report, FMB, and other details online. It will be easier for you to get all the details online with the help of this online portal that the Andhra Pradesh government did launch.
People will not have to stand in the long queues in front of the government administrator’s offices. It will much easier and quicker to get all the details about the land records and Bhulekh with the help of the Meebhoomi AP Adangal portal.
Meebhoomi Adnagal AP Pahani, Meebhoomi AP 1B Adangal online download, and other facilities are also available. The official website to check the land records and essential details online is www meebhoomi ap gov.
So you will not have to worry about anything at all if you are using this online portal. There will not be any kind of problem or trouble that people need to face in order to check the land records online. It will be beneficial for you to easily get everything under one single online platform.
There are so many people who do not have any idea about this online web portal that the government of the Andhra Pradesh offers to its people. So we are going to provide people with every little essential detail about the online web portal.
Of course, there is a simple and easy process that you need to follow in order to check the land records, 1B reports, etc. All the details will be available at the fingertips of the people living in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The online portal makes it easier for every person to get the information.
Meebhoomi Andhra Pradesh Details Online 2020
The revenue department of the Andhra Pradesh state surely offers people the facility to check the important details online. Currently, all the people will be able to check the land records and other essential information online. There is an online web portal that helps people to have the details about any piece of land online.
It will be possible for any person residing in the state to check the Bhulekh or land description while sitting at home. As it is an online web portal, people can be able to access it from anywhere and anytime. There is no need for people to wait in front of government offices. Also, the portal will allow people to download or take a print out of the online records for further reference.
Most states are launching their own online web portals will provide the facility to check the essential details online. The land records and other information is surely important for trading lands or plots. When you are purchasing or selling any piece of land, then you will need to have the land records.
So the Meebhoomi Andhra Pradesh online web portal will be able to provide you with such helpful information. The land records and information will surely include the name of the owner of the land, area of the land, the size and shape of the land, etc.
Any and every person who is residing in the state of Andhra Pradesh will have to follow a simple process. Yes, you need to go through an easy procedure to check the land records, Adangal, 1B reports, and other details online. But there is not a thing that you should worry about as we are here to help you. Just read the article carefully and you will know everything.
Meebhoomi Andhra Pradesh FMB Adangal District Wise 2020
You will surely need to have a look at the list of the districts that we did mention here. Because these are the districts for which you can be able to check the Adangal details and FMB on the portal. You can only be able to have the essential information from the Meebhoomi AP portal for the following districts only. So it will be beneficial for you to know the districts of the Andhra Pradesh state. Here is the list of the districts that are available for people on the online web portal.
- Anantapur
- Chittoor
- East Godavari
- Guntur
- YSR Kadapa
- Krishna
- Kurnool
- Nellore
- Prakasam
- Srikakulam
- Visakhapatnam
- Vizianagaram
- West Godavari
Procedure To Check Meebhoomi AP Adangal Pahaani Land Records Online
In order to check the Adangal Land Records online, you will have to follow these simple steps. You need to go through the following steps and you can check the AP Adangal details online on the portal.
- First of all, you need to visit the official website to check the Adangal land records online i.e. meebhoomi.ap.gov.in
- You will find many options on the homepage, but you need to go to the “Adangal” option and then select the “Village Adangal” option
- Enter the District, Zone, Village, and The code that appears on the screen
- After entering the details, you need to click on the “Click” option
- If the popup notification appears on the browser menu, then you will have to Allow the Popup to open
- As you will allow the popup window, the land record details will appear on the screen
- Also, you can download or take a print out of the land record details
- You just need to click on the “Print” option at the bottom of the page
- You can also check “Your Adangal” with the same process
- Return to the homepage and choose the “Your Adangal” option instead of “Village Adangal” and follow the same process
Procedure To Check Meebhoomi AP 1b Adangal Online
- Go to the official website meebhoomi.ap.gov.in
- Choose the “Your 1-b” option in the “1-B” section on the homepage
- Enter the District, Block, Village, and Code as asked on the screen and submit it
- Then Meebhoomi 1b land record details will appear on the screen
- You can look at all the information about the 1-b records
- Also, you can print or download the details by clicking on the “Print” option
- The same process goes when you need to check the Village 1-b records
- You will just have to select the “Village 1-b” option on the homepage and follow the same process
Procedure To Check FMB 2020
- Visit the official website meebhoomi.ap.gov.in and Select the “FMB” option
- Then you will have to enter the District, Block, Village, and other details along with the code
- After filling in all the details, click on the “Click” option
- So the Field Measurement Book or FMB reports will appear on the screen
- Also, you can download or take a print out of the FMB details