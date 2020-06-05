Meebhoomi AP Adangal 2020 1B FMB Check Online

Meebhoomi AP Adangal 2020

The government authorities of the Andhra Pradesh state will be providing the facility to people residing in the state. All the people will be able to check the Land records, Adangal, 1b report, FMB, and other details online. It will be easier for you to get all the details online with the help of this online portal that the Andhra Pradesh government did launch.

People will not have to stand in the long queues in front of the government administrator’s offices. It will much easier and quicker to get all the details about the land records and Bhulekh with the help of the Meebhoomi AP Adangal portal.

Meebhoomi Adnagal AP Pahani, Meebhoomi AP 1B Adangal online download, and other facilities are also available. The official website to check the land records and essential details online is www meebhoomi ap gov.

So you will not have to worry about anything at all if you are using this online portal. There will not be any kind of problem or trouble that people need to face in order to check the land records online. It will be beneficial for you to easily get everything under one single online platform.

There are so many people who do not have any idea about this online web portal that the government of the Andhra Pradesh offers to its people. So we are going to provide people with every little essential detail about the online web portal.

Of course, there is a simple and easy process that you need to follow in order to check the land records, 1B reports, etc. All the details will be available at the fingertips of the people living in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The online portal makes it easier for every person to get the information.

Meebhoomi Andhra Pradesh Details Online 2020

The revenue department of the Andhra Pradesh state surely offers people the facility to check the important details online. Currently, all the people will be able to check the land records and other essential information online. There is an online web portal that helps people to have the details about any piece of land online.

It will be possible for any person residing in the state to check the Bhulekh or land description while sitting at home. As it is an online web portal, people can be able to access it from anywhere and anytime. There is no need for people to wait in front of government offices. Also, the portal will allow people to download or take a print out of the online records for further reference.

Most states are launching their own online web portals will provide the facility to check the essential details online. The land records and other information is surely important for trading lands or plots. When you are purchasing or selling any piece of land, then you will need to have the land records.

So the Meebhoomi Andhra Pradesh online web portal will be able to provide you with such helpful information. The land records and information will surely include the name of the owner of the land, area of the land, the size and shape of the land, etc.

Any and every person who is residing in the state of Andhra Pradesh will have to follow a simple process. Yes, you need to go through an easy procedure to check the land records, Adangal, 1B reports, and other details online. But there is not a thing that you should worry about as we are here to help you. Just read the article carefully and you will know everything.

Meebhoomi Andhra Pradesh FMB Adangal District Wise 2020

You will surely need to have a look at the list of the districts that we did mention here. Because these are the districts for which you can be able to check the Adangal details and FMB on the portal. You can only be able to have the essential information from the Meebhoomi AP portal for the following districts only. So it will be beneficial for you to know the districts of the Andhra Pradesh state. Here is the list of the districts that are available for people on the online web portal.

Anantapur

Chittoor

East Godavari

Guntur

YSR Kadapa

Krishna

Kurnool

Nellore

Prakasam

Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram

West Godavari

Procedure To Check Meebhoomi AP Adangal Pahaani Land Records Online

In order to check the Adangal Land Records online, you will have to follow these simple steps. You need to go through the following steps and you can check the AP Adangal details online on the portal.

First of all, you need to visit the official website to check the Adangal land records online i.e. meebhoomi.ap.gov.in

You will find many options on the homepage, but you need to go to the “Adangal” option and then select the “Village Adangal” option

Enter the District, Zone, Village, and The code that appears on the screen

After entering the details, you need to click on the “Click” option

If the popup notification appears on the browser menu, then you will have to Allow the Popup to open

As you will allow the popup window, the land record details will appear on the screen

Also, you can download or take a print out of the land record details

You just need to click on the “Print” option at the bottom of the page

You can also check “Your Adangal” with the same process

Return to the homepage and choose the “Your Adangal” option instead of “Village Adangal” and follow the same process

Procedure To Check Meebhoomi AP 1b Adangal Online

Go to the official website meebhoomi.ap.gov.in

Choose the “Your 1-b” option in the “1-B” section on the homepage

Enter the District, Block, Village, and Code as asked on the screen and submit it

Then Meebhoomi 1b land record details will appear on the screen

You can look at all the information about the 1-b records

Also, you can print or download the details by clicking on the “Print” option

The same process goes when you need to check the Village 1-b records

You will just have to select the “Village 1-b” option on the homepage and follow the same process

Procedure To Check FMB 2020