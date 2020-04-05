Mark Hamill Shares His Touching Farewell Letter From The Skywalker Saga Box Set

Actor Mark Hamill says farewell to his time with Star Wars through a heartfelt letter included in copies of The Skywalker Saga boxed set. No matter its combined vital reception, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the top of an period for the saga. The story of Luke Skywalker is over, with the mantle of “Skywalker,” and the destiny of the Jedi handed on to Rey, the unassuming scavenger lady from Jakku who toppled the First Order and their secret chief, Emperor Palpatine. Regardless of the future holds for Star Wars, the arc of Luke and his rise from a humble farmhand to a hero of the revolution and an emblem of hope for a divided galaxy has reached its pure conclusion.

To mark the top of the Star Wars story as we all know it, Disney is releasing The Skywalker Saga, an enormous boxed set consisting of all 9 mainline Star Wars motion pictures in a single full package deal. Along with a collection of bonus options and 4k image on the cutting-edge UHD Blu-rays, the large set additionally features a extra private contact from none aside from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Every copy of The Skywalker Saga field incorporates a letter from Hamill, addressed to the followers. Within the temporary message, which the actor shared to Twitter, Hamill pays tribute to Carrie Fisher and George Lucas by taking readers again to the earliest days of the Star Wars saga. Again then, Hamill, Carrie, and Harrison Ford have been first on the brink of embark on an journey that will go on to be larger and extra profound than anyone may have predicted on the time.

It is exhausting to think about Star Wars will ever really finish. When the unique trilogy first concluded with the discharge of Return of the Jedi, Star Wars survived by means of books, comics, video video games, and different types of storytelling. Likewise, when the prequel trilogy got here to a detailed with Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars continued on with video games like The Drive Unleashed and the legendary animated collection, The Clone Wars.

Now that Episode IX has come and gone, the universe of Star Wars appears larger than ever earlier than. Pending any COVID-19 intervention, season 2 of The Mandalorian is anticipated to launch earlier than the top of 2020, with a present based mostly on Obi-Wan Kenobi coming to Disney+ someday afterward. The Skywalker Saga has come to an finish, however Star Wars will proceed, minor bumps within the street however. Hamill’s letter celebrates that reality, welcoming the addition of latest storytellers to the playground of creativeness created by George Lucas all these years in the past.

