Mark Hamill made a secret cameo in the series The Mandalorian

Actor Mark Hamill is the android you’ve been looking for in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian in Disney plus.

The Star Wars documentary series on Disney Plus, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, revealed that Hamill made a secret cameo in an episode of the series. But in the cameo, the actor did not play his famous role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

Hamill gave the voice in English to the android bartender EV-9D9, who runs the Mos Eisley canteen on the planet Tatooine, in episode 5 of the first season of The Mandalorian.

Hamill tweeted on Saturday that he not only contributed the voice of the android but has participated in more Star Wars movies than fans suspect thanks to Star Wars sound engineer Matthew Wood. Apparently, the actor credited as Patrick Williams in voicing characters is actually Hamill.

“Now that the secret of The Mandalorian It is no longer such, I take this opportunity to reveal that my voice appears in all Star Wars films, with the exception of the prequels. Thanks to Matt Wood for using me on Rogue One, Alone, and the aftermath, so I do pronounce lines in Episode VII. The clue: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. ”

Here appears the android EV-9D9 giving orders to C-3PO and R2-D2 in ‘Star Wars Return of the Jedi’ (1983).

According to showrunner of The MandalorianJon Favreau, another interesting Star Wars trivia fact is that the android EV-9D9 also tortured other androids

in the movie of the saga Return of the Jedi (1983).

The second season of The Mandalorian premieres at Disney Plus in October 2020.