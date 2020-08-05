María Celeste Arrarás is fired from Telemundo, and it seems that there are more important exits

The long-standing relationship of the renowned Latin journalist María Celeste Arrarás with the information company Telemundo has just come to an end, unexpectedly, after almost two decades of its beginning.

After the announcements made yesterday in the city of Los Angeles and already released by this means, the company affected by the pandemic began to make reductions with its Miami staff, and everything seems to indicate that Arrarás was one of the first to be notified of their departure.

The Puerto Rican communicator was the presenter and producer of the tuned program “Al Rojo Vivo”, whose fate is now uncertain and was in fact her creation. Before joining Telemundo, she was at Univision, the competing house.

In 2010, Arrarás was involved in a controversy due to her strong verbal disagreements with the Quintanilla family, who publicly expressed their outrage at the launch – by the same television station – of “El Secreto de Selena”, a documentary series based on the book written by the same Puerto Rican about the murdered star of tex-mex.

On the other hand, it has also just been announced that Rashel Díaz has left her position as host in “Un Nuevo Día”, but she has not confirmed the fact so far on her social networks. The Cuban had been at work for 12 years.