“Staging Marriage With Neha Kakkar” – Aditya Narayan Opening Up: We Mutually Agreed!!

In the recent news, a lovely and beautiful singer, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are opening up about their supposed wedding on the sets of Indian Idol 11. However, you must have also need to keep in mind that Aditya Narayan soon made everything clear by claiming that Aditya and Neha are good friends. The wedding news was only just public gimmick to promote Indian Idol 11 that went out of control.

You will be curious to know about everything on the staging the hoax wedding as Aditya opened about it He informed that it is all a part of their entertaining music show. No entertainment show or particularly music show will be entertaining if you just only offer valuable audience only music.

Entertainment is also a necessary part of the shows as people are not only watching Indian Idol for listening to music. He also made it clear that all the crew and staff members are trying their best to keep things within the parameters with not offending any person on this planet.

Aditya also said, “Neha is an amazing, beautiful, super talented and successful young woman. We are just friends and would never go back down for entertainment quotient just because some people are assuming something”.

He also claimed. “We have never accepted the fact nor we have denied it, and if anyone was asking specifically about it then we will deny it as it is just part of the show. I and Neha are doing our respective jobs”.

When Aditya revealed the first look of his latest music video on Instagram, people were continuously asking Aditya, “Arey, Neha Ma’m Ka Kya Hua?”. This is what made Aditya open up about their staged wedding at Indian Idol 11. After the Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar were also together in a featured music video.

The fact that Neha revealed about Aditya getting really married this year is confusing the fans and followers even more.