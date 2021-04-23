Maniac Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

It is a psychological dark comedy with drama tv series. It is a miniseries. Netflix has not renewed the series Maniac for the second season.

Maniac Season 1 was nominated for many awards such as the Art Directors Guild Award, Goldeen Reel Award, Satellite Award, Writers Guild of America Award, etc. Let’s get the complete detail about Maniac Season 2.

Maniac Season 2:

The series Maniac includes Science fiction, dark comedy, and psychological drama. The series Maniac is based on the Norwegian series Maniac by Espen PA Lervaag, Haakon Bast Mossige, Kjetil Indregard, and Ole Marius Araldsen.

The series Maniac includes the story of two strangers named Owen Milgrim and Annie Landsberg.

Cary Joji Fukunaga and Patrick Somerville developed the series Maniac. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the series Maniac.

Carol Cuddy, Jessica Levin, and Jon Mallard produced the series Maniac. Patrick Somerville, Cary Joji Fukuagam, Michael Sugar, Doug Wald, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Pal Kristiansen, Anne kolbjornsen, Espen Huseby were the executive producers of the series Maniac.

Darren Law completed the cinematography and Tim Streeto and Pete Beaudreau edited the series Maniac.

Each episode of the series Maniac varies between 26 to 47 minutes. The series Maniac was made under Parliament of Owls, Rubicon TV, Anonymous Content, and Paramount Television. Netflix distributed it.

Let’s talk about the release date of Maniac Season 2.

Maniac Season 2 Release Date:

Maniac Season 1 was released on 21st September 2018 and we can expect Maniac Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

Maniac Season 1 was released on Netflix and we can expect the same platform for Maniac Season 2. Maniac Season 1 includes 10 episodes titled The Chosen One, Windmills, Having a Day, Furs by Sebastian, Exactly Like You, Larger Structural Issues, Ceci N’est Pas Une Drill, The Lake of the Clouds, Utangatta, and Option C.

Maniac Season 1 was written by Patrick Somerville, Caroline Williams, Nick Cuse, Mauricio Katz, Amelia Gray, and Danielle Henderson.

Let’s discuss the expected cast of Maniac Season 2.

Maniac Season 2 Cast:

Emma Stone as Annie Landsberg Jonah Hill as Owen Milgrim Justin Theroux as Dr. James K. Mantleray Sonoya Mizuno as Dr. Azumi Fujita Gabriel Byrne as Porter Milgrim Sally Field as Dr. Greta Mantleray

Let’s see the trailer of Maniac Season 2 Trailer.

Maniac Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Maniac Season 2 is not released. Let’s watch the trailer of Maniac Season 1.

Check this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.