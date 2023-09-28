How To Watch Msnbc For Free

MSNBC is an American news-based television channel. NBC Universal Group owns the channel and website. If you are looking for a news channel that keeps you updated with the latest information, consider MSNBC channel.

In this article, we have added all the information on how to watch the MSNBC channel online with the help of streaming service platforms. So read this article till the end to get all the details.

Watch MSNBC For Free On DIRECTV STREAM

Price – $69.99/month

Available Channels – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Fox Sports 1, TLC, TNT, CNN

Free Trials – 5 Days

DirecTV Stream is a suitable Live TV platform designed to eliminate the need for conventional cable and satellite services. With monthly charges of $69.99, DIRECTV STREAM offers more than 65 channels. It includes channels like AMC, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Fox Networks, Lifetime, FX, TCM, Disney Channel, etc.

In addition to that, with $120 a month, you get a box and a custom remote for the service, and you can also switch to additional packages like Choice Plan and Ultimate Plan to get extra services.

Moreover, DIRECTV STREAM is also compatible with a wide range of devices such as, Apple TV, Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and many others. Plus, you will get unlimited cloud DVR storage to watch your favorite shows and sports games.

Watch MSNBC For Free On Fubo TV

Price – $74.99/month

Available Channels – CBS, CBS Sports Network, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3

Free Trials – 7 Days

FuboTV is an excellent alternative to cable services. Fubo TV is the only sports-centered live TV. You will get numerous sports channels here, including ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, Fox Network, FX, ABC Networks, and many more at $75 per month.

Apart from the channels Fubo TV offers, Cloud DVR storage. And if you are worried about the devices, Fubo TV is compatible with many devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Roku TV, and Android TV.

Watch MSNBC For Free On Hulu+ Live TV

Price – $75/month

Available Channels – ESPN, ESPN 2, HLN, NBC, TBS, TNT, CNN, ABC

Free Trials – 7 Days

Hulu+ Live TV offers a wide range of streaming services, and if you are fond of sports games and entertainment, then Hulu+ Live TV would be the perfect streaming platform.

Hulu+ Live TV provides more than 75 local, regional, and national live channels at a monthly cost of $75. Moreover, Hulu+ Live TV offers channels like ESPN, ESPN2, CNN, NBC Networks, CBS, ABC, ACC Network, TBS, and many others. You can stream your favorite sports games on devices like Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, iOS, Nintendo Switch, etc.

Watch MSNBC For Free On Sling TV

Price – $55/month

Available Channels – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3, Fox News, Fox Sports 1, AMC,

Free Trials – None

Sling TV offers mainly three types of packages. It includes Orange, Blue, and combined packages. Not only that, Sling TV also offers affordable streaming services. Two basic packages provide numerous sports and other channels for $40 per month. However, you can also purchase a combined package worth $55 monthly.

Moreover, Sling TV also offers 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, and you can access three screens simultaneously. Sling TV is compatible with many devices like Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, Samsung TV, Roku, Android TV, and many others.

Watch MSNBC For Free On YouTube TV

Price – $72.99/month

Available Channels – AMC, ABC, ABC News, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews

Free Trials – 7 Days

Finally, YouTube TV is one of the most extensive live TV streaming services. With a monthly price of $73, YouTube TV offers various channels like ABC, ACC, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

Moreover, the platform will also allow you to record live sports games and your favorite shows. YouTube TV is also compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android TV, iOS, LG TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Xbox, and many others.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all readers! Now you have all the latest information on how to watch MSNBC for free on online streaming service platforms. Hopefully, this informative article has helped you select the best entertainment, news, and sports content plan.

So what are you waiting for? Go to any of the abovementioned platforms and start your journey with a suitable streaming platform. Lastly, you can stream your favorite sports, news channels, and entertainment content on devices regardless of the operating system.