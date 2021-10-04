Venom: Let There Be Carnage Almost Included Spider-Man in the Story

Recently, the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage Andy Serkis said that the movie almost included the Spider-Man in the main story of the film.

Spider-Man was also the part of the story of the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, according to Andy Serkis. Later, Sony has had some hopes of making a spider-Man cinematic universe for years.

And after that, the film Venom has proved to be the launching point the studio was finding for. Andy Serkis does not share any explanation for why Spider-Man does not appear in the story of the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

But also, there are many points to consider. Sony and Disney had broken off some talks in order to keep sharing Spider-Man in between the development of the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

That is the reason, why Sony have moved quickly in order to discover a way to bring Spider-Man into the story.

But those plans could have been changed again once Spider-Man also rejoined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, if Sony wanted Spider-Man to appear in the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

That might not have been possible because of the schedule of the Phase 4 as well as the plan for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an American film. The series Venom: Let There Be Carnage includes action, adventure, sci-fi, and superhero.

It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb. In the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock who try to reignite his career by interviewing Cletus Kasady who is a serial killer.

Cletus Kasady becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and later, escapes prison after a failed execution. Andy Serkis directed the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The story of the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage was given by Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel. The film Venom: Let There Be Carnage is based on Marvel Comics.

The film Venom: Let There Be Carnage was produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Tom Hardy, and Kelly Marcel.

The film Venom: Let There Be Carnage was made under Marvel Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Pascal Pictures, and Tencent Pictures. Sony Picture Releasing distributed the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The film Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on 14th September 2021 in London and on 1st October 2021 in the United States.

The filming of the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage was started on 15th November 2019. It was started at Leavesden Studios at Herfordshire, England.

The filming of the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage also took place at the Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina District. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.