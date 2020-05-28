Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020 Application forms are Announced

Application forms are Announced Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020

Are you a farmer of Maharashtra? If yes then this piece of post is important for you. Maharashtra Government has announced the Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020; every year at the time of Sowing Maharashtra government announced Pump Yojana for their state farmers. They need canal waters and other water sources on their field, that’s why for the efficient use of water and this Pump Yojana is helpful to farmers.

Here, in this post, we will give you a complete guide about Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020. For that, we have listed some topics that you must know. Below Topics, we have selected for you and we will add in this post.

About Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020 Maharashtra Solar Pump Yojana Online Registration and Application Form How to Check Maharashtra Solar Krushi Pump Yojana Application Status? Eligibility Criteria of Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020 Objectives of Maharashtra Atal Saur Krushi Pump Yojana

Before adding anything let’s brief out one by one above topics.

Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020

First, we will know about Atal Saur Krushi Pump Yojana 2020, by filling the form on the official website you can take benefits of this Yojana. Here, we have mentioned official website for Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana: https://www.mahadiscom.in/solar/

This website will help you to apply for Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020. For farmers, Maha Vitaran or Maha Discom is a scheme and Agency for this Yojana.

Under this project or we can say Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020, Maharashtra government is planning to give over 100,000 water pumps to farmers. These are the Off-Grid Solar Water Pumps, so it will help to save electricity in Farms, Maharashtra government aiming to provide all of these Water Pumps in the next three years.

Maharashtra Solar Pump Yojana Online Registration and Application Form

Here, we will guide you to how to fill up the forms of Maharashtra Solar Pump Yojana 2020, this how-to procedure will give you all information about filling the form for this Pump Yojana. Let’s follow it Step by step.

Step – 1

In the first step, you have to open the Official Website of Maha Vitaran. From the below link, you will redirect on the Homepage of Official Website.

Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana official website: https://www.mahadiscom.in/solar/

Step – 2

When the Homepage of Official website will Open, then you can see there “Beneficiary Facility” Button

Click on “Beneficiary Facility”, Menu will open and you can see there “Apply Online” Button, Click on that and it will open “New Customer” tab, Now this will be the final for this step.

Click on “New Customer” and it will redirect on the appropriate page.

If you want to open directly then you have click on Below link

Maha Vitaran Official Website Link: https://offgridagsolarpump.mahadiscom.in/AGSolarPump/AGSolarPump?uiActionName=getA1FormNEW

Step – 3

When you click on the above link, you will see two partitions of the form. In the first part, you have to fill the details of Paid Pending AG Connection Consumer Details, and Details of Applicants and Location.

You have to fill such details as Applicant and Location, Nearest Consumer Details, Type of Source of Irrigation, and then, at last, you have to upload required documents.

After completing the above form filling procedure you can click on “Submit Request”, after clicking on this button your Application for Maharashtra Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020 is completed.

How to Check Maharashtra Solar Krushi Pump Yojana Application Status?

You have to follow the below steps to check your Maharashtra Solar Krushi Pump Yojana Application Status.

Step – 1

You have to visit at https://www.mahadiscom.in/solar/index_mr.html

Step – 2

When the homepage will open, Click on “Beneficiary Facility”, Next click on “Status of Application and Payment”

Otherwise, you can click on here on this link to redirect on Status website page: https://offgridagsolarpump.mahadiscom.in/AGSolarPump/AGSolarPump?uiActionName=trackA1FormStatus

Step – 3

Now, Enter “Beneficiary ID” then Click on Search Button it will give you current Application Status.

Eligibility Criteria of Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020

Farmers must have to include in such Eligibility Criteria to take benefit of Atal Solar Krushi Pump Yojana 2020. We have put the eligibility criteria from the Official Website.

Farmers have sufficient Farmland with enough sources of water and light. Farms with Electrical connection they are not allowed to get Solar AG Pump.

Remote and Tribal area is not included in this Pump Yojana

Famers who have already connected with “DHADAK SINCHAN YOJANA” are Not Eligible.

NOC from the forest department is a must to get the benefit of Solar Pump Yojana.

Other Eligibility criteria are included on the Maha Vitaran Official Website, You can check out before filling the form.

Objectives of Maharashtra Atal Saur Krushi Pump Yojana

Exemption from Electricity Bill

Availability of Electricity on day time for agriculture pumps

Replacement of Diesel Pump to reduce the pollution

This pump generated zero circulation cost as compared to Diesel Pump

Environment Circulation via Solar Water Pumps.

So, Follow the instruction, and fill the form for Maharashtra Atal Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.