MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 at mahagenco.in:

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company has been released the recruitment notification on to the official site www.mahagenco.in. The announcement published on the 17th of February 2020. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company has been declared the notification for the post of Technician-3. There is total 947 number of vacancies available. So the eligible candidates may apply online at the official site within a given time limit.

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited was known as MAHAGENCO. The MAHAGENCO has been the part of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB). MAHAGENCO is the highest power generation company. Recently the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company is declared the recruitment notification on to the official site. So this is the best job opportunity to get a job in Central Government Sector.

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020:

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company has been declared the recruitment notification for the Technician-3 posts among the total 947 number of vacancies. So the eligible candidates may apply online through the official site. The eligibility criteria for Job Location, Age Limits, Selection Process, Application Fee given below.

Name of the Organization: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO)

Name of the jobs: Technician-3

Number of Vacancies: There is a total 947 number of employment available.

For General: A total of 473 posts are available.

For Advance Trainee: A total of 474 posts are available.

Job Location: The position located in Maharashtra State, India.

Age limit: The applied candidates should be in between 18 years to 33 years. For the reserved category, candidates give the Age relaxation as per the government norms.

Educational Qualifications: The candidates should have to pass ITI with relevant Trade or its equivalents from the recognized board or university or institutions.

Pay Scale: The payment should give to the selected candidates as per the government rules and regulations.

Application Fee: The application fee payment for the General Category candidates pay up to Rs.500/- and the Reserved category candidates pay the application fee up to Rs.300/-. The candidates pay the application fee online through Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

Selection Procedure: Selection procedure based on the written examination, and then Skill Test and Personal Interview.

How to Apply for the MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020?

Eligible candidates follow the steps for the MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 as shown below.

Candidates first visit the Official site of the MAHAGENCO at mahagenco.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form. Fill all the necessary details and upload your passport size photo and Signature and click on the submit button. Now download the Application form and take a print out for further use.

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020

Official website: www.mahagenco.in