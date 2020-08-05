Magic Keyboard on its way to 13-inch MacBook Pro: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will add the keyboard Magic Keyboard in an upcoming product to be announced this year, possibly materializing on a 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to a new report.

The Asian medium DigiTimes ensures that Apple prepares a total of four products with this keyboard with a scissor mechanism. Three of these, the MacBook Air and iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch keyboards have already been announced, leading to the belief that a new 13-inch MacBook Pro would be the fourth product to adopt this keyboard.

DigiTimes sources cite these four products and say keyboard makers do not expect cuts in production orders despite fears of the coronavirus. Apple began using these keyboards with the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched last October.

A new model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been in the list of Apple’s most rumored products along with those already announced iPad Pro and MacBook Air, so the launch of the Pro would be close.

Multiple reports point out that the MacBook Pro would follow in the footsteps of the October model and go from a 13-inch screen to a 14-inch screen. The October MacBook Pro increased its size to 16 inches and the 15 inch model was discontinued.

Apple does not comment on reports or rumors.

