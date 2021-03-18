Maara Film Download in HD Print Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers.

Most of the Tamil language movies and web series leaks by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers and Tamilyogi.

On the internet, there are also many other websites that leak the Tamil language content the most, such as Kuttymovies, Isaimini, Moviesda, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, etc.

On the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers, most of the movies and web series are of the Tamil language. Also, they include Telugu movies, Malayalam movies, Kannada Movies, Bollywood Movies, Hollywood Movies, etc.

Maara Film Download in HD

Tamilrockers includes almost all types of content, but most of the content, such as movies and web series, is in the Tamil language.

The film Maara was recently leaked and spread by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. Dhilip Kumar directed the film Maara. Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nailappa produced it.

The film Maara is based on the film Charlie by Unni R. Charlie is a Malayalam film released in 2015. Ghibran gave the music in the film Maara. Dinesh Krishnan and Karthik Muthukumar completed the cinematography of the film Maara.

Bhuvan Srinivasan did the editing of the film Maara. The film was made under Pramod Films. Amazon Prime Video distributed it. The film Maara was released on 8th January 2021. The running time of the film Maara is 150 minutes.

The cast and characters of the film Maara include Madhavan as Manimaaran or Maara, Shraddha Srinath as Parvathi or Paaru, Sshivada as Kani, Abhirami as Selvi, Moulee as Velayya, Kishor as David, R. S. Shivaji as Selvam, Alexander Babu as Thief, Seema as Paaru’s Grandmother, Padmavati Rao as Mary or Meenakshi, Baby Aaradhya Shri as Baby Paaru, Geevee Vignesh as Afzal, Minon as Young Maara, and Vishnu Govindhan as Gulfy Guy.

It also includes M. S. Bhaskar as Usman Bhai, Appukutty as Lingam, Guru Somasundaram as Chokku, Maala Parvathi as Parru’s Mother, Rajesh Sharma as Logu, Ananth Nag as Bala, Punya Elizabeth as Paaru’s Friend, Joseph Francis, Junior Balaiah, and Naveen George Thomas as Mithran.

We have mentioned the complete list of the cast and characters of the film Maara. The filming of the film Maara was started on 18th June 2018 in Pondicherry. Half of the filming was completed in March 2020.

In the film Maara, there are seven soundtracks titled Yaar Azhaippadhu, Theeranadhi, Oru Arai Unathu, Oh Azhage, Kaathirundhen, Pagada, Unnaithaane, Maara and Paaru, O Ajooba, and Search of Soul.

The total length of the complete album is 37:38 minutes. It was recorded in 2019-2020. It was completed under Think Music. Ghibran produced the full album. The album is in the Tamil language.

Ghibran composed this album. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Maara.

