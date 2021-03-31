M. S. Dhoni Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

The cast of the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story includes Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kiara Advani as Sakshi Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Dhoni’s wife, Disha Patani as Priyanka Jha – Dhoni’s girlfriend, Anupam Kher as Pan Singh Dhoni – Dhoni’s father, Bhumika Chawla as Jayanti Gupta – Dhoni’s sister, Rajesh Sharma as Dhoni’s Coach Banerji, and Shantilal Mukherjee as Sarkar.

The other cast and characters of the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story includes Mithu Chakrabarty as Coach Banerjee’s wife, Kumud Mishra as Mr. Deval Sahay, Kali Prasad Mukherjee as Animesh Kumar Ganguly, Kranti Prakash Jha as Santosh Lal, Deepak Dutta as Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravindra Mankani as Jagmohan Dalmiya.

It also includes Kiran More as himself – Chief National Selector, Herry Tangri as Yuvraj Singh, Rajendra Chawla as Dhoni’s First Sponsor, Monica Mundu as Mrs. Shukla, Alok Pandey as Chittu – Dhoni’s best friend, and Sanjay Dadhich as Satya Prakash Krishna – Dhoni’s friend at railways.

The film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was directed by Neeraj Pandey. Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios produced it. Neeraj Pandey and Dilip Jha wrote the story of the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Sanjoy Chowdhury – Amaal Mallik gave the music in the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Santosh Thundiyil did the cinematography, and Shree Narayan Singh completed the editing of the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was made under Fox Star Studios, Inspired Entertainment, and Friday Filmworks. Fox Star Studios distributed it.

The film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released on 30th September 2016, and the running time of the film is 190 minutes. The budget of the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was 1.04 Billion INR, and it has earned 216 crores INR.

It became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2016. Let’s watch the trailer of the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

