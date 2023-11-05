Lupin Season 3 Recap, Ending Explained, Review, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

Welcome to the world of “Lupin,” the French TV show whose thrilling heists, mysterious secrets, and charismatic lead have captivated viewers worldwide.

With Omar Sy as the skilled gentleman thief Assane Diop, “Lupin” has won praise from critics and gained a strong following. The show has a tremendous IMDb rating of 7.5/10, which shows that both viewers and reviewers liked it.



In this blog post, we’ll go in-depth about “Lupin Season 3,” including a complete summary, cast list, recap of the finale, explanation of the ending, and more. Let us solve the mystery of “Lupin Season 3.”

Lupin Season 3 Overview

Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, is back for Lupin Season 3. He is a charming gentleman thief. Assane lives secretly in Marseille this season, a year after Season 2.

His past does, however, catch up with him, which sets off a series of exciting heists and personal discoveries. There are a lot of disguises, plot changes, and emotional fights this season, and it all ends on a cliffhanger that sets the stage for more adventures.

Lupin Season 3 Cast Members List

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire Laurent

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira

Shirine Boutella as Sofia Belkacem

Etan Simon as Raoul Diop

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini

Herve Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini

Fargass Assande as Babakar Diop

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier

Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont

Lupin Season 3 Finale Recap

Lupin Season 3 ends with a rush of feelings and clever plans. While Assane has been staying out of the spotlight, his mother, Mariama, is taken hostage by Keller, his old boxing coach, who wants to get back at him. Keller enjoys the Black Pearl, a precious gem, as payment. Assane, known for being creative, comes up with a plan to save his mother and trick Keller, which involves several thefts.

Assane does something kind by dealing with Detective Guedira: he will turn himself in if his friend Benjamin is freed. Ultimately, Assane plans to be caught, makes sure his family is safe and frees Benjamin.

However, the most shocking part happens when Assane, now in jail, gets a package from a nearby prisoner. Inside is a letter from Hubert Pellegrini, who happens to be Assane’s enemy.

Lupin Season 3 Ending Explained

The end of Lupin Season 3 is a complicated web of new riddles and answers. Being honest about wanting to help the police shows how much Assane loves and cares for his family.



He is more than just a nice guy who steals things. Hubert Pellegrini being in the same prison as Assane adds a layer of irony and possible danger to his position. The fact that Mariama’s real identity and motivations aren’t clear adds to the tension and leaves many storyline options open for the future.

This ending not only wraps up the story arc of the season but also expertly sets the stage for more adventures, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what Assane Diop will do next.

Lupin Season 2 Review – Is The Show Worth Watching?

Lupin Season 2 shows how well the show can combine high-stakes heists with touching stories. Assane’s past, goals, and relationships are explored more in this season, which gives him more depth as a character.



Omar Sy does a great job with the part, giving it charm, vulnerability, and passion. The season moves quickly, and each episode adds to the main story while keeping viewers interested with turns and twists.

The show is more appealing because of its high production values, photography, and Parisian setting. Overall, Lupin Season 2 is exciting and a new take on the crime theme, just like Season 1. People who like both action-packed thrillers and character-driven stories should watch this show.

Of course. Lupin is a show that does an excellent job of combining exciting heists, mysterious secrets, and character growth. Omar Sy plays Assane Diop in a captivating way, and the show’s intelligent references to the original Arsène Lupin stories add to its literary charm.

Paris, which is used as a background, makes the show look even more beautiful and exciting. The story is interesting, and each season builds on the last so you can watch the whole thing in one sitting. Lupin has something for everyone, whether you like action, drama, or mysteries. You should put it on your list of shows to watch.

When Will Lupin Season 4 Release?

At the moment, there has been no official word on when “Lupin Season 4” will be out. Fans won’t have to wait too long for the next episode, though, since the show is so popular and Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger.

The anticipation for Season 4 is palpable, and fans eagerly await any news or updates from the creators. Watch for official news about when “Lupin Season 4” will come out.

Where to Watch Lupin Season 3?

Lupin Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available on Netflix. The Netflix Original holds all thirteen episodes of the third season, which can be watched on the service.

The streaming platform lets you download shows, so you can watch “Lupin Season 3” offline, even if you’re not online. So, get some popcorn, settle down, and get ready to binge-watch “Lupin” on Netflix. Moreover, the upcoming seasons of Lupin shows will also be released on the same platform.

Lupin Season 3 Official Trailer

The show has built great hype from a worldwide audience, and many fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. However, here we have added an official trailer link for Lupin Season 3. It shows some of Assane’s dangerous adventures, his problems, and the emotional stakes at stake.

The trailer shows the show’s unique mix of action, drama, and suspense, which does an excellent job of capturing what the show is all about. It builds excitement and anticipation for a season full of mystery, thrills, and Assane Diop’s undeniable charm.

Bottom Line

Shows like Lupin Season 3 show they can change and keep viewers interested. The season stands out in the crime drama because it has exciting heists, deep emotional scenes, and Omar Sy’s captivating performance.

You must watch the show because of its clever plot, beautiful images, and growing characters. Whether you’ve watched the show before or this is your first time, “Lupin” is a unique and exciting experience.

Lupin is still a great example of high-quality TV that is both fun and makes you think, and we can’t wait for Season 4 to come out.