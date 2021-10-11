13 Reasons Why Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

13 Reasons Why is an American television series. The series 13 Reasons Why is full of drama, mystery, and thriller.

The series 13 Reasons Why has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why Season 5:

The series 13 Reasons Why follows the story of a teenager named Clay Jensen. He has quest to uncover the story behind his classmate as well as crush named Hannah, and also her decision to end her life.

The series 13 Reasons Why was created by Brian Yorkey. It stars Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, and Katherine Langford.

The series 13 Reasons Why is based on a novel titled Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher. The series 13 Reasons Why was executively produced by Selena Gomez, Diana Son, Joy Gorman Wettels, Michael Sugar, Marvin Matyka, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin, and Mandy Teefey.

It was produced by Joseph Incaprera. The series 13 Reasons Why was made under July Moon Productions, Kicked to the Curb Productions, Paramount Television, That Kid Ed Productions, and Anonymous Content.

Netflix Streaming Services and ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks distributed the series 13 Reasons Why.

The series 13 Reasons Why Season 1 to Season 3 include 13 episodes each. The fourth season of the series 13 Reasons Why includes a total of 10 episodes.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why, we will add it here.

The series 13 Reasons Why was written by Jay Asher, Brian Yorkey, Julia Bicknell, Nic Sheff, Rohit Kumar, Felischa Marye, Krik A. Moore, Thomas Higgins, Hayley Tyler, Allen MacDonald, M.K. Malone, Elizabeth Benjamin, etc.

The series 13 Reasons Why was directed by Jessica Yu, Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Gregg Araki, Michael Morris, Kevin Dowling, Carl Franklin, Tom McCarthy, Helen Shaver, Kat Candler, Eliza Hittman, Karen Moncrieff, Aurora Guerrero, Bronwen Hughes, Sunu Gonera, Russell Mulcahy, Brenda Strong, Michael Sucsy, John T. Kretchmer, Tommy Lohmann, and Brian Yorkey.

If we get any other update about the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why, we will add it here.

Is 13 Reasons Why Season 5 Happening?

The series 13 Reasons Why is not renewed yet for the fifth season. So, the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why is not confirmed yet.

It was announced that the fourth season of the series 13 Reasons Why is the final season of the series 13 Reasons Why. So, there is no chance of the announcement of the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s talk about the review of the fourth season of the series 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 Review:

The series 13 Reasons Why Season 4 has received a great response from the audience. The fourth season of the series 13 Reasons Why includes a total of ten episodes titled Winter Break, College Tour, Valentine’s Day, Senior Camping Trip, House Party, Thursday, College Interview, Acceptance – Rejection, Prom, and Graduation.

At the end of the fourth season of the series 13 Reasons Why, we have seen that Justin gets diagnosed with AIDS from his drug use as well as prostituion.

It results in a terminal case of meningitis and pneumonia, he later dies. After that, Clay suffers a breakdown and also tries to commit suicide by cop, but later, is talked out of it by Sheriff Diaz.

After that, Clay is chosen to give the graduation speech, at the same time, Tony gets encouraged by his father as well as Caleb in order to go to college.

Later, Alex confesses to Winston the truth about the murder of Bryce, but at that time, Winston makes a decision not to turn Alex in because, although he loved Monty, and he also loves Alex.

On the other side, Diaz talks with Deputy Standall and says that the case of Bryce is permanently closed, at the same time implying that he suspects the truth.

Just after the graduation, Clay imagines Hannah, Justin, and Bryce present, and also Justin encourages Clay to forgive Bryce.

After that, Clay meets Heidi who is an incoming Brown freshman along with a same personality as well as interests, and also they make a plan to go out for coffee.

Afterwards, the surviving tape recipients bury the tapes of Hannah, at the same time, Jessica tells a vision of Bryce that except his cruelty, and he brought them all together.

Later, Clay discovers the college admissions essay of Justin, wherein Justin considered Clay as his brother as well as a positive influence in his life.

Later, Clay makes a decision to continue therapy as well as leaves with Tony on a road trip. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why Season 5 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series 13 Reasons Why Season 5 below.

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey Devin Druid as Zach Dempsey Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen Miles Heizer as Alex Standall Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz Michael Sadler as Jock Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen Caleb Pilkenton as Jock Derek Luke as Kevin Porter Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker Mark Pellegrino as Bill Standall Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker Steven Weber as Gary Bolan Mia Jomor as Student Grace Saif as Ani Achola Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday Brenda Strong as Nora Walker Michele Selene Ang as Courtney Crimsen RJ Brown as Caleb Bryce Cass as Cyrus Joseph C. Phillips as Greg Davis Wilson Cruz as Dennis Vasquez Anne Winters as Chloe Rice Ajiona Alexus as Sheri Holland Tommy Dorfman as Ryan Shaver Benito Martinez as Sheriff Diaz

Let’s see the release date of the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why Season 5 Release Date:

The release date of the series 13 Reasons Why is not declared yet. We can expect 13 Reasons Why Season 5 somewhere in 2022.

The series 13 Reasons Why has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. The first season of the series 13 Reasons Why was released on 31st March 2017.

The second season of the series 13 Reasons Why was released on 18th May 2018. The third season of the series 13 Reasons Why was released on 23rd August 2019.

The fourth season of the series 13 Reasons Why was released on 5th June 2020. If we get any other update about the release date of the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why Season 5 Trailer:

The trailer of the series 13 Reasons Why Season 5 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series 13 Reasons Why below.

