Look at the strange phenomenon of a fire that leaves green grass

It seems like an illusion of a magician or a manipulation of a video, but no. And it is that what we see in the video are flames that after passing reveal a green lawn, which, by all accounts, would seem impossible.

The place captured by the video, according to the newspaper 20 minutes, is the Cidacos de Calahorra park, located in the autonomous community of La Rioja, Spain. In the video, what actually happens is that the fire burns the lint of the poplars and poplars (family of the Salicáceas, genus Populus). According to the Abolapp page, these are typical trees of riverside areas that in late April usually release their vilanos (simple or feathery hairs attached to the seeds and also known as fluff) to reproduce.

After the unofficial account of the Rangers and Forest Firefighters of Castilla y León published the video on May 6, many tweeters wondered how this phenomenon was possible. And of course Twitter did its magic.

Twitter user @Miguelpavonfre explained it perfectly: “They are the villains of the Canadian poplar fruits, like those of the dandelion, those little balls that are blown. They have little mass and, therefore, little calorific value, although they burn like gunpowder. ” That is the reason that allows the grass to resume its natural color, without burning.

