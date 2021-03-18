Live Telecast, Horror Web Series Download in HD Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Khatrimaza.

The latest horror web series named Live Telecast has been recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Khatrimaza.

The piracy website Khatrimaza has changed the domain name and link of the website several times not to get blocked or banned by the legal authority.

It is illegal to use or spread the pirated content. But Nowadays, most of the movies and web series that release offline or online (via OTT platforms) leak by illegal piracy websites within few hours of the release of the next day of the release.

Live Telecast, Horror Web Series Download

So, it is the main thing that affects the box office collection or revenue of the particular movie or web series when it releases.

The craze of web series is increasing as the OTT platforms are increased. Most of the moviemakers are making web series the most compared to movies.

On the piracy website Khatrimaza, there is a special category of Indian web series. So, people can find the particular web series easily, and there are also many video formats and sizes such as 360P, 720P, 1080P, 300MB, 800MB, 1 GB, etc. Let’s get the full detail of the newly-released horror web series named Live Telecast.

There is a huge cast in the web series Live Telecast. It includes Kajal Aggarwal as Jennifer Matthew, Vaibhav Reddy as Shekhar, Anandhi as Kalaivaani or Kalai, Daniel Annie Pope as VJ Arvind, Priyanka Nair as Shenbagam, Subbu Panchu as Micheal Arputharaj or Mike, Ashwin Kakumanu as Chinna, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan as Ashwin, Blade Shankar as Krishna, Subha as Selma, Mallika as Volga, S. Shashank as Sri, and Baby Josh as Kalai’s Mother.

The other cast and characters of the web series Live Telecast include Navya Suji as Prema, S.N. Surendar as Kalai’s Father, Disha as Oviya, Hari as Kannan Ranganathan, Shiv Nadar as Mohamed Saleem, Akash Nath as Vignesh or Viki, Sriranjini as Chinna’s Mother, Premgi Amaren as Bigil Sathya, and Selva as ACP Guru.

So, this is the complete cast and characters of the latest horror web series, Live Telecast. The web series has received mixed reviews from the public. On IMDB, the horror web series Live Telecast is rated 3.8 out of 10.

The horror web series Live Telecast is created, written, and directed by Venkat Prabhu. There are three main stars, including Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, and Anandhi. These three performed the lead role in the horror web series Live Telecast.

Premgi Amaren gave the theme music in the web series Live Telecast. The web series was first released in India and the Tamil language.

Live Telecast is an Indian horror and thriller web series. There is only one season of the web series Live Telecast, and there is no official announcement of season 2 of the web series Live Telecast.

Live Telecast season 1 consists of a total of seven episodes titled Introduction, The Failure, The Prep, The Show, The Trap, The Escape, and The Climax.

The web series Live Telecast was produced by V Rajalakshmi. Each episode’s running time is 29-41 minutes. The horror web series Live Telecast was made under Black Ticket Company, and Star India distributed it.

Live Telecast is a web series of Disney Plus Hotstar. It was released on 12th February 2021. There is only one soundtrack in the web series Live Telecast, which is named Aarariro. Aishwarya M gave the lyrics to the song, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi sang it. Premgi Amaren composed it.

The song was released on 5th February 2021. The teaser of the web series Live Telecast was released on 24th October 2020, and the trailer was released on 12th February 2021. Let’s watch the amazing trailer of the horror web series Live Telecast.

The horror web series Live Telecast is also available in various language dubs such as Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. It is now available on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.