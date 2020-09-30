List of Services Provided by Common Service Centers (CSC’s) in India
We all know that India is not a developed country. India should have some backward sectors to develop. Since independence, India is developing every sector of the country. The Indian economy is based on many three pillars of the nation: the production sector, manufacturing sector, and the service sector.
In the GDP of India, the service sector contributes more than the other two sectors. However, in this COVID-19 situation of the world, the economy of India is not n a good situation. The GDP growth of India is minus 23.9% in the first half of the financial year. The people of India are in weak financial condition.
In this situation, the government launched a center that will provide the benefits of the government scheme on a ground level.
About Common Service Centers:
The government launched a digital India program for the digitization of government processes. Under this mission, the government launched many schemes to make every function of government digital. The problem with the scheme is that the main benefits of the scheme can not be delivered to the public.
In the implementation of the scheme, the role of middleman has become major. People can not deliver all the benefits and advantages that are initially provided by the government. For example, If the government gives the Rs.1 to each people, then Rs.0.25 is delivered by the people. The middleman consumes the rest of the money.
To improve this procedure, the government has launched a digital India program to make all the processes digitally. However, In India, there are rural areas that are not facilitated by digital service or internet connection.
For those areas of the nation, the government has launched a center named the common service center. This center will provide the benefits of the government scheme to the rural areas where internet connectivity is not acceptable, and people of that area can not use the digital India process effectively.
This common service center will play a vital role in executing the government scheme in rural areas.
The main work of the common service center to deliver the service of the government to citizen (G2C), business to citizen(B2C), health services, education services, agriculture services, and other financial inclusion services that are provided by the government.
The main aim of launching the center is to deliver all the services to the rural areas of India. If any person wants to take advantage of the scheme, they have to register on the scheme portal. We will list you out the information on the services that are allocated to these centers.
List of the services through common services centers
The name of the services that are provided by the government to citizens(G2C)
Here is the name of the list that is provided to the citizens of the nation. The government will give these services directly through these centers.
- The services of Bharat bill pay
- FASTag with the help of CSC’s
- Passport services
- PAN card services
- Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
- PMAY-Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
- FSSAI
- Soil health card
- e-district
Bussines to citizens(B2C) services
- Recharges of DTH service
- Mobile recharges
- Bill Payment of mobile
Financial Inclusion
- Digital Finance Inclusion, Awareness & Access
- Banking
- Skill Development
- Insurance Service
- GST Suvidha Provider
- VLE Bazaar – A Rural e-commerce venture
- Pension Service
- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)
Education Services
- Tally Certified Programme
- NABARD Financial Literacy Programme
- Legal Literacy Programme
- NIELIT Courses
- CSC BCC Course
- Tally Kaushal Praman Patra
- Introduction to GST Course
Health services
- Tele-medicine Remote Diagnostic Kit – Control H
- Hello Health Kits
- Thyrocare
- Health Homeo
- JIVA Ayurveda Scheme
- Tele-health Consultations
Other services
- Digitize India Platform
- Agriculture Services
- DigiPay
- Farmer Registration
- RAP Registration
- e-Legal Consultancy
- Election Services
- Birth and Death Application
- Life Insurance schemes
- Training Courses
- Ticket Booking
- NIELIT Facilitation Centre