List of Services Provided by Common Service Centers (CSC’s) in India

We all know that India is not a developed country. India should have some backward sectors to develop. Since independence, India is developing every sector of the country. The Indian economy is based on many three pillars of the nation: the production sector, manufacturing sector, and the service sector.

In the GDP of India, the service sector contributes more than the other two sectors. However, in this COVID-19 situation of the world, the economy of India is not n a good situation. The GDP growth of India is minus 23.9% in the first half of the financial year. The people of India are in weak financial condition.

In this situation, the government launched a center that will provide the benefits of the government scheme on a ground level.

About Common Service Centers:

The government launched a digital India program for the digitization of government processes. Under this mission, the government launched many schemes to make every function of government digital. The problem with the scheme is that the main benefits of the scheme can not be delivered to the public.

In the implementation of the scheme, the role of middleman has become major. People can not deliver all the benefits and advantages that are initially provided by the government. For example, If the government gives the Rs.1 to each people, then Rs.0.25 is delivered by the people. The middleman consumes the rest of the money.

To improve this procedure, the government has launched a digital India program to make all the processes digitally. However, In India, there are rural areas that are not facilitated by digital service or internet connection.

For those areas of the nation, the government has launched a center named the common service center. This center will provide the benefits of the government scheme to the rural areas where internet connectivity is not acceptable, and people of that area can not use the digital India process effectively.

This common service center will play a vital role in executing the government scheme in rural areas.

The main work of the common service center to deliver the service of the government to citizen (G2C), business to citizen(B2C), health services, education services, agriculture services, and other financial inclusion services that are provided by the government.

The main aim of launching the center is to deliver all the services to the rural areas of India. If any person wants to take advantage of the scheme, they have to register on the scheme portal. We will list you out the information on the services that are allocated to these centers.

List of the services through common services centers

The name of the services that are provided by the government to citizens(G2C)

Here is the name of the list that is provided to the citizens of the nation. The government will give these services directly through these centers.

The services of Bharat bill pay

FASTag with the help of CSC’s

Passport services

PAN card services

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

PMAY-Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

FSSAI

Soil health card

e-district

Bussines to citizens(B2C) services

Recharges of DTH service

Mobile recharges

Bill Payment of mobile

Financial Inclusion

Digital Finance Inclusion, Awareness & Access

Banking

Skill Development

Insurance Service

GST Suvidha Provider

VLE Bazaar – A Rural e-commerce venture

Pension Service

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

Education Services

Tally Certified Programme

NABARD Financial Literacy Programme

Legal Literacy Programme

NIELIT Courses

CSC BCC Course

Tally Kaushal Praman Patra

Introduction to GST Course

Health services

Tele-medicine Remote Diagnostic Kit – Control H

Hello Health Kits

Thyrocare

Health Homeo

JIVA Ayurveda Scheme

Tele-health Consultations

Other services