Lies & Myths About Online Gambling



Online gambling in India is quite restricted, even though it is growing in popularity each day. Being very looked up and popular. Due to technology advances, there are a lot of myths born, because of people’s misunderstandings. It is important to check the facts twice, so you will not get the wrong information.

Gambling Is Not addictive

It is a fact that gambling is actually very addictive, it is the whole purpose of the game. Gambling games are designed in a manner that make you want to play more. Online gambling in India and, in general, is based on a VRRS principle ( variable-ratio reinforcement schedule) which means that a game will give you the right amount of reinforcement so that you will hardly want to stop playing. There is a certain psychology involved in these games, so even if you keep losing you will start believing at some point that you will get lucky soon, which you will never do. Do not worry, though, as long as you play safe and smart this won’t become a problem.

Teenagers Don’t Gamble, Just Older People

You should probably know that online gambling in India or everywhere else is illegal for a minor. Rest assured, minors can not access an online licensed gambling casino. However, 2 out of 3 teenagers gamble. They start gambling at a young age, mostly by playing cards at home, scratchy cards and lottery tickets and as they grow up they move to more serious types of games. Online gambling in India, or around the world is strongly advertised so teenagers are the most exposed always being on their phone or laptop.

Feeling Lucky Means You’re Going to Win

Unfortunately, gambling does not work that way. Casino games are based on mathematical probabilities, so even if you feel like you’re the luckiest person in the world, there still might be a chance you won’t win. Also, some people believe that they are either very lucky or will become lucky and this is how you involuntarily develop a gambling addiction. That is why it is very important to know when to call it a day. Knowing when to stop wagering might get you more money than continuously playing with no positive outcome.

Gambling is a Way to Make a Living

More often gambling is a way to lose money than to win. Some people live in a constant disbelief that if you hit a losing strike the next hand will pay off. This is how pathological gambling manifests and grows into gambling addiction. However, there might still be some tiny hope that you could actually make a living out of online gambling in India, but you’d have to be really good at it, or to work at a casino. People who make a living out of gambling are either professional players or are working at a casino. No matter the case, it is not relying entirely on luck, make sure you have a good plan and strategy if this is what you want.

I can Learn the System and Beat the Odds

Even if you try to learn the system, there will still be some element of surprise specific to the House that can not be overcome. Some systems available can make you spend more money on gambling and still with no positive outcome. Of course, some games could beat the odds, such as poker, a game of strategy. However, it takes time and many strategies to master it close to a professional player level.

When it comes to online gambling in India and beating the odds, you should know that in every game there is a time when you have to decide when to stop, that time is crucial to your money and win rate.

I Can Have My Money Back if I Keep Gambling

The worst decision you could possibly make is to keep playing even if you have been losing for a while. You won’t get any lucky by playing blindly. You need a strategy and a plan, so you won’t waste your money by believing some mysterious power will make you hit the jackpot. For example, it is smarter to play an hour and take a 10-20 minutes break, so that your brain will rest and you will return with brand new forces. Going on a lose strike and keep playing will not help increase your odds. Better be safe, not sorry!

Conclusion

There is a strong possibility to come across some of the myths above just by searching “online gambling in India”. However, I trust you will discover the actual facts behind the lies. Always remember to check twice the information and only get it from trusted sources. Don’t make the same mistakes as the ones above, you can play and have more fun by playing safe.

e, it is not relying entirely on luck, make sure you have a good plan and strategy if this is what you want.

I can Learn the System and Beat the Odds

Even if you try to learn the system, there will still be some element of surprise specific to the House that can not be overcome. Some systems available can make you spend more money on gambling and still with no positive outcome. Of course, some games could beat the odds, such as poker, a game of strategy. However, it takes time and many strategies to master it close to a professional player level.

When it comes to online gambling in India and beating the odds, you should know that in every game there is a time when you have to decide when to stop, that time is crucial to your money and win rate.

I Can Have My Money Back if I Keep Gambling

The worst decision you could possibly make is to keep playing even if you have been losing for a while. You won’t get any lucky by playing blindly. You need a strategy and a plan, so you won’t waste your money by believing some mysterious power will make you hit the jackpot. For example, it is smarter to play an hour and take a 10-20 minutes break, so that your brain will rest and you will return with brand new forces. Going on a lose strike and keep playing will not help increase your odds. Better be safe, not sorry!

Conclusion

There is a strong possibility to come across some of the myths above just by searching “online gambling in India”. However, I trust you will discover the actual facts behind the lies. Always remember to check twice the information and only get it from trusted sources. Don’t make the same mistakes as the ones above, you can play and have more fun by playing safe.