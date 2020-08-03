LG to change naming strategy, drop G-series: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



LG will stop using the G series to name its high-end or premium phones, according to a company announcement cited by The Korea Herald.

The South Korean manufacturer would now use different names for each of its cell phones, according to the report. The new names would be unique and different for each phone, as they would be based on the specifications or special functions of each of them. This strategy was revealed during a meeting between LG and operators in South Korea, the report says.

To date, LG has released eight generations of the G series, according to The Korea Herald. The most recent model was last year’s LG G8, an interesting and attractive cell phone, but which has been no match for Apple’s iPhone or Samsung’s Galaxy family.

The company is preparing to launch a new high-end phone for May, the report says, but it is unknown if that model is the successor to the LG G8 but it will come without the name of that series. The phone, says the normally reliable medium, will have 5G connectivity.

In recent years, LG has launched two high-end phones in the same year, one in the G series and one in the V series, with the first announced in the first half and the other in the second. On several occasions, the fusion of these two families in a single phone that is launched to the market with a name that also simplifies the strategy.

