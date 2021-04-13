Why Having Multiple Betting Accounts is Good

Sports betting fans are more spoiled for choice in online sportsbooks today than ever before. There are many betting sites, each promising lucrative betting markets and big bonuses. You can download and register with as many betting apps as you want. They will even lure you in with free games. What are the advantages of registering on multiple betting accounts?

Shopping for the Best Odds

Many online sportsbooks depend on the main bookmakers for odds. You can find differences in odds because some sportsbooks are late to update their odds. Shopping for odds can be lucrative when there are events that influence the outcome of a game. For example, odds drop fast if a coach announces the absence of a key player. You can hunt for odds which are not updated fast enough and stand to bring a higher profit than other bettors.

Some online sportsbooks offer better odds in some markets, compared to other sportsbooks. Registering on these betting sites will have you at an advantage when there are events in these markets. We found this list of new betting sites to be really helpful when looking for new betting sites to register with for best odds.

Take Advantage of Promotions and Bonuses

Competition has become very stiff in the gambling industry. There are many sportsbooks offering almost the same product. New sportsbooks are intent on luring in new customers, while old sportsbooks are rushing to ring-fence their customers. Players are the biggest beneficiaries of these tussles with lucrative promotions and bonuses coming their way.

The best bonuses are upon registering. You can get welcome bonuses up to 150% of your initial deposit. Some will let you try out their platform with free games, more so with free spins for slot games. Reloading bonuses reward you for topping up your account. You can also register on sites that offer cash back bonuses, which return some of your stake when you lose.

You should also register on different betting sites because they have different terms and conditions for their bonuses and promotions. For example, you may have a betting site offering a 100% welcome bonus with a 5x wagering requirement, while another offers a 150% welcome bonus with a 10x wagering requirement. A higher wagering requirement places you at a disadvantage in claiming the bonus.

Avoid Account Limitation

A betting site can limit your account when they think you have become very successful. Most times, it is the customer analysis software that locks you out automatically. It is very hard to tussle with a betting site when they limit your account.

The terms and conditions for playing on many sites have a clause about suspicious behavior, which they rely on to lock you out. Registering on multiple betting sites allows you to pace your play among them, such that they do not mark you on any of them as suspicious.

Access Uncommon Betting Markets

You may be interested in a new game and would like to test its betting markets, but find them unavailable on your current betting account. A good example is Esports. This betting market is growing fast and has some of the highest odds. But only a few online sportsbooks have started offering adequate Esports betting options. You can register with different sites depending on the esports betting markets they offer.

Access Betting Markets in other Jurisdictions

Sometimes you will find your favorite online sportsbook does not have a license to operate where you are visiting. You will need to register with another online sportsbook to access your favorite betting markets.

Having multiple betting accounts is an advantage in offering variety. You can look at it as an exploratory journey for fun and some fortune.