Sulthan & Wild Dog Movie OTT Release Date & Satellite Rights Tamilrockers

Sulthan and Wild Dog Movie OTT Release Date and Satellite Rights Tamilrockers

The most popular movies Sulthan and Wild Dog were released on the same day – 2nd April 2021. both were theatrically released.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sulthan and Wild Dog were about to release on OTT platforms. After the theatre’s opening, the filmmaker has decided to release the movies in theatres instead of the OTT platform. Let’s discuss the OTT release date of Sulthan and Wild Dog.

Sulthan OTT Release Date:

The film Sulthan was released in two different Indian languages; Tamil and Telugu. Hotstar is having The OTT rights to the film Sulthan. The official OTT release date of the film Sulthan is not confirmed yet. Vijay TV is having satellite rights to the film Sulthan.

Sulthan is a Tamil action movie. The story of the film Sulthan is breathtaking and thrilling. The film Sulthan starring Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi.

The film Sulthan was written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu produced it. Sathyan Sooryan completed the cinematography, and Ruben edited the film Sulthan. The film Sulthan was made under Dream Warrior Pictures.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Sulthan.

Wild Dog OTT Release Date:

The film Wild Dog was about to release on the OTT platform Netflix. So, Netflix is having the streaming rights to the film Wild Dog. The filmmakers will soon decide the OTT release date of the film Wild Dog.

Wild Dog is an action-thriller movie. The film Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, and Dia Mirza. It was directed by Ashishor Solomon. S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy produced it.

The film Wild Dog contains real incidents, including terrorist attacks that happened in India. Kiran Kumar wrote the dialogues of the film Wild Dog. Shaneil Deo did the cinematography of the film Wild Dog. The film was made under Matinee Entertainment. The film Wild Dog has collected around 6 Crores INR in just four days of the release.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Wild Dog.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.