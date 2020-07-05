Lego will stop advertising police related toys and figurines

Lego, the Danish toy company with worldwide operations, decided to step forward and demonstrate in support of the movement Black Lives Matter.

Lego announced on its official Twitter account that it would donate $ 4 million to “organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality.”

However, the toy company behind the popular franchise The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie Was beyond. According to a Vulture report, the company will stop advertising and marketing around toys and figures that include police characters or that are collectively based on a police theme.

According to Vulture, in an email that reached the Toy Book company and sent to Lego affiliated sellers, requests are made to remove the product and feature lists of more than 30 Lego building sets, minifigures, and accessories that include rendering of police officers, firefighters, emergency vehicles, and buildings.

The move comes as protests spread across the United States following the murder of George Floyd by police.

At the time of this writing, the Lego tweet, announcing support for programs that support equality, generated over 50,000 retweets and 200,000 likes. Reactions for and against the measure can be seen on the social network, such as the following:

LEGO has removed all of its police related products from the US market, including the donut shop. Grax pic.twitter.com/mJiYFf1S51 – J. Morgado 🇸🇱 (Phase 2️⃣) (@ JMorGu7) June 4, 2020

When they are assaulted on the street, they defend themselves with a layman … what a bullshit … the lives they save every day do not count for anything? You can’t be so extreme … Are we going to teach children to hate the police? That is your solution proposal … that can go wrong … — Miguel Angel (@miguel_angel) June 4, 2020

GAT DAMN I KNEW YOU WERE MY FAVORITE TOY GROWING UP FOR A REASON — Kellen Goff #BlackLivesMatter (@kellengoff) June 3, 2020

I can’t believe they abolished the police in LEGO City — Froggy Chair for smash (@Seba) June 3, 2020

Not just words

#LEGO is doing more than just posting words. They are donating $ 4 million to black youth and removing all their police related LEGO products from the sites. pic.twitter.com/SizNFqXMRs – America 2020 protests (@ protestas2020) June 3, 2020

Now I’m seeing a tweet that lego has stopped advertising the police figurines and people calling them kings ?? I mean the bar is on the floor

When all this happens they are going to announce them again so calmly do not worry that they are all marketing tactics — ✴ (@awkrus) June 4, 2020