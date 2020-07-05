Lego will stop advertising police related toys and figurines

Lego, the Danish toy company with worldwide operations, decided to step forward and demonstrate in support of the movement Black Lives Matter.
Lego announced on its official Twitter account that it would donate $ 4 million to “organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality.”
However, the toy company behind the popular franchise The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie Was beyond. According to a Vulture report, the company will stop advertising and marketing around toys and figures that include police characters or that are collectively based on a police theme.
According to Vulture, in an email that reached the Toy Book company and sent to Lego affiliated sellers, requests are made to remove the product and feature lists of more than 30 Lego building sets, minifigures, and accessories that include rendering of police officers, firefighters, emergency vehicles, and buildings.
The move comes as protests spread across the United States following the murder of George Floyd by police.
At the time of this writing, the Lego tweet, announcing support for programs that support equality, generated over 50,000 retweets and 200,000 likes. Reactions for and against the measure can be seen on the social network, such as the following:
Approved smile
Fists
Thank you
Extremist
They stayed
MY favorite toy
Don’t believe it
Not just words
Marketing tactic
Lego, Kenner and more: The rarest Star Wars toys [fotos]
To see photos