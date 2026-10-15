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‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Dedication Night Songs and Dances Revealed

The other 10 couples on Dancing With the Stars Season 35 will honor their loved ones, mentors, and personal heroes during Week 6 Dedication Night. The full list of songs and dance styles will be officially revealed on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The emotional episode airs on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Dedication Nite will see 10 couples perform personalized routines dedicated to special people or causes. Highlights include Julia Stiles’ contemporary dance dedicated to her late costar Heath Ledger, Jenna Dewan’s tribute to her mom, and Tyler Cameron’s tribute to mothers everywhere. Former pro dancer Kym Johnson will serve as a guest judge.

Key Details

What happened: ABC published the full song, dance style, and dedication list for Dancing With the Stars Season 35, Week 6.

ABC published the full song, dance style, and dedication list for Dancing With the Stars Season 35, Week 6. Who is: Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan, Tyler Cameron, Harry Shum Jr., and the remaining 10 celebrity-pro couples

Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan, Tyler Cameron, Harry Shum Jr., and the remaining 10 celebrity-pro couples Where: ABC, Disney+

ABC, Disney+ When: The episode airs Tuesday, October 20, 20,26 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT.

The episode airs Tuesday, October 20, 20,26 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT. Amended development: Full song and dance details were released October 15, 2026, with some dedications to be formally announced on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast.

Full song and dance details were released October 15, 2026, with some dedications to be formally announced on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast. What’s next: Kym Johnson will join the regular judging panel for the Dedication Night broadcast as a guest judge.

Full Dedication Night Song and Dance List

In week 6, couples will dance a mixture of ballroom and Latin styles, with a couple choosing contemporary routines to express the emotional impact of their tributes. The official reveal also gave us the participating couples and their routines:

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik: Viennese waltz to “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson. Ali’s special dedication will be revealed on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast with Andy Richter.

Viennese waltz to “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson. Ali’s special dedication will be revealed on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast with Andy Richter. Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess: Contemporary routine to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran, dedicated to motheverywherelace.

Contemporary routine to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran, dedicated to motheverywherelace. Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese waltz to The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody,” for Dewan’s mom Nancy.

Viennese waltz to The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody,” for Dewan’s mom Nancy. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach: Contemporary routine to Mon Rovia’s “Bloodline,” dedicated to Frech’s mom, Bahar.

Contemporary routine to Mon Rovia’s “Bloodline,” dedicated to Frech’s mom, Bahar. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov: Current routine to Sia’s “Breathe Me, ” honoring the Olympic figure skater’s sister, Brooke.

Current routine to Sia’s “Breathe Me, ” honoring the Olympic figure skater’s sister, Brooke. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas: Paso doble to I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys, as a tribute to Ireland.

Paso doble to I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys, as a tribute to Ireland. Jackson Olson and Emma Slater: Quickstep to Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E” (dedicated to Olson’s mother, Laura)

Quickstep to Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E” (dedicated to Olson’s mother, Laura) Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson: Foxtrot to “Stop This Train” by John Mayer, dedicated to Shum Jr.’s wife, Shelby.

Foxtrot to “Stop This Train” by John Mayer, dedicated to Shum Jr.’s wife, Shelby. Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa: contemporary routine to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli, celebrating her late 10 Things I Hate About You costar Heath Ledger.

contemporary routine to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli, celebrating her late 10 Things I Hate About You costar Heath Ledger. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold: Vienna waltz to Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” dedicated to Wood’s father, Pete.

What Officials and Sources Said

Official Dancing With the Stars press materials and promotional social media channels confirmed the dedications. For many of the contestants, the devotion is deeply personal. The evening’s emotional programming is expected to revolve around Julia Stiles paying tribute to the late Heath Ledger, who died in 2008. Similarly, Tyler Cameron’s choice to pay tribute to mothers in general fits the touching mood of Ed Sheeran’s “Supermarket Flowers.” The show also announced that former Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Kym Johnson will join the judging panel as a guest judge for Dedication Night, adding even more industry expertise to the scoring process.

Why It Matters

Dedication Nite is a standard feature of the Dancing With the Stars format, typically taking place midway through the season as the competition gets tougher. This theme lets people relate to the celebrities on a personal level and often brings out the season’s most memorable, highest-scoring performances. From a competitive standpoint, Week 6 is pivotal. Reaching the top 10 means building a strong emotional connection with the audience, and the judges’ support can be the difference between staying in the game and being eliminated as the field narrows toward the finale in late November 2026. See also Chupke Chupke TV Series - The Latest Update

What Happens Next

The Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast with Andy Richter will continue to provide dedication announcements for certain couples, such as Tatyana Ali, ahead of the Tuesday show. The Dedication Nite episode will air Tuesday, October 20, 2026 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, with next-day streaming and on-demand on Disney+. Voting lines will open during the broadcast, and viewers can save their favorite couples from elimination.

FAQ

When is Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Dedication Night?

Week 6 of the season is Dedication Nite, airing on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Who is the guest judge for DWTS Season 35 Dedication Night?

Former pro dancer Kym Johnson is confirmed as a guest judge on the show’s Week 6 Dedication Nite episode.

Who is Julia Stiles dedicating her DWTS dance to?

Julia Stiles and her partner, Ezra Sosa, will perform a contemporary routine to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” as a tribute to her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star, Heath Ledger.