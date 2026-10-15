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HBO Max’s ‘Mister Miracle’ Casts Josh Hutcherson as Scott Free, Mackenzie Davis as Barda

HBO Max has announced the cast for its highly anticipated adaptation of Jack Kirby’s ‘Mister Miracle’. Josh Hutcherson will play Scott Free, aka Mister Miracle, and Mackenzie Davis will play his wife and partner, Big Barda. The announcement is a major leap forward for the project, which aims to bring one of DC Comics’ most critically acclaimed storylines to the small screen. Josh Hutcherson will play Scott Free (Mister Miracle), and Mackenzie Davis has been cast as Big Barda in HBO Max’s upcoming series based on Jack Kirby’s DC Comics character. The series is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s larger plan to expand its DC Universe presence on the streamer. A release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Key Details

What happened: HBO Max announced the main cast for its Mister Miracle series.

HBO Max announced the main cast for its Mister Miracle series. Starring: Josh Hutcherson (Scott Free/Mister Miracle), Mackenzie Davis (Big Barda).

Josh Hutcherson (Scott Free/Mister Miracle), Mackenzie Davis (Big Barda). Where: Production is expected to take place in the U.S. for HBO Max/Warner Bros. Television.

Production is expected to take place in the U.S. for HBO Max/Warner Bros. Television. When: Announced as cast in October 2023; production dates to be announced.

Announced as cast in October 2023; production dates to be announced. Latest: The two lead actors have been confirmed for the superhero drama.

The two lead actors have been confirmed for the superhero drama. Coming up: Fans await news about showrunners, directors, and production start date.

Who Are Josh Hutcherson and Mackenzie Davis?

Josh Hutcherson is best known for playing Peeta Mellark in the film franchise The Hunger Games. He recently starred in and produced the horror-comedy Five Nights at Freddy’s, which was a huge box office success. Hutcherson’s Scott Free will have to ground a series that blends high-concept sci-fi with close-to-home domestic drama, a hallmark of the Mister Miracle story. See also Turning Fashion Anxiety Into Box Office Demand Mackenzie Davis has received critical acclaim for her roles in Black Mirror’s “San Junipero,” Blade Runner 2049, and Station Eleven. She also appeared in the action film Atomic Blonde and the sci-fi series Halt and Catch Fire. She joins the cast as Big Barda, a former member of the Female Furies who defects to Earth, continuing her tradition of strong, complex roles in genre fare.

The Source Material: Why ‘Mister Miracle’ Matters

Mister Miracle is a cornerstone of Jack Kirby’s “Fourth World” saga, created in the early 1970s. Scott Free is an escape artist from the oppressive world of Apokolips who fled to Earth. The 2017 graphic novel Mister Miracle by Tom King and Mitch Gerads also helped rekindle modern interest in the property. The King/Gerads run was lauded for deconstructing superhero tropes, with a heavy focus on the psychological toll of war, trauma, and parenthood. It explored the Scott Free/Big Barda marriage with a realism rarely found in mainstream superhero comics. The tone suggests the HBO Max series may take a more mature, character-driven approach rather than a full action-adventure setup. See also The Media Value of Celebrity Weddings Explained

What Officials / Sources Said

HBO Max has not yet released a full press statement detailing the creative team behind the series, but the casting announcement underscores the studio’s investment in the project. Media giant Warner Bros. Discovery has been restructuring its DC content strategy, favoring quality over quantity on its streaming offerings. Industry insiders say casting established stars like Hutcherson and Davis suggests a big budget and a desire to appeal to both comic book fans and a general audience. As of this writing, neither actor has publicly discussed their roles.

Why It Matters

Mister Miracle casting is a canary in the coal mine for HBO Max’s DC Comics approach. This project’s greenlighting and casting, coming on the heels of several high-profile DC films and series being canceled or restructured under new leadership, indicates that some niche but critically beloved characters still have a place in the new DC Universe strategy. For subscribers, it’s a step toward varied storytelling in the superhero genre. Whereas Batman or Superman adaptations tend to be either cosmic mythology or grounded relationship drama, Mister Miracle is a unique blend of both. A success here could open the door for other “Fourth World” characters to get their own adaptations, such as Orion or Darkseid. See also Celebrity Stylists and Brand Placement Deals Explained

What Happens Next

HBO Max has not identified a showrunner, director, or production start date. The Writers Guild of America strikes earlier in 2023 delayed many television productions across Hollywood, which could have impacted the pre-production timeline for Mister Miracle. Expect further announcements about the creative team in the next few months. A late 2024 or 2025 release date is possible, but not confirmed, based on normal production timelines for high-end streaming dramas.

FAQ

Who’s playing Mr. Miracle in the HBO Max series?

Josh Hutcherson plays Scott Free, also known as Mister Miracle.

Who is playing Big Barda in the HBO Max series?

Mackenzie Davis is playing Big Barda, the wife of Scott Free and fellow New God.

Is the ‘Mister Miracle’ series adapted from the Tom King comic?

HBO Max has not explicitly confirmed it will only adapt the Tom King run, but the critical success of this storyline is recent enough that it likely influenced the series’ tone and narrative structure.

When is the ‘Mister Miracle’ series coming to HBO Max?

There is no official release date announced. The production schedule depends on assembling the creative team and finding shooting dates.