Largest Blockchain Conference in Japan Postponed Due to Coronavirus

One other gathering of cryptocurrency and blockchain professionals has been postponed as the worldwide coronavirus disaster continues.

The TEAMZ Blockchain Summit — the most important blockchain convention in Japan — was going to happen from April 22–23, however has moved to September 28. Organizers stated in an official assertion:

“TEAMZ has been intently monitoring the worldwide improvement of the Coronavirus. TEAMZ is deeply involved concerning the security and safety of these attending the summit, together with audio system, attendees, companions and sponsors.”

Occasions setup will stay the identical

The venue, schedule, and setup of the summit will stay the identical, in accordance to Coinspeaker’s report on March 15.

The Blockchain Summit invitations over 2,000 guests from world wide, together with blockchain adopters, business consultants, enterprise capitalists and educators.

Bitcoin.com chairman Roger Ver, Primitive Ventures founding accomplice Dovey Wan, and Bitcoin maximalist and billionaire investor Tim Draper have been among the many confirmed audio system.

The coronavirus pandemic is closing crypto conferences globally

Earlier this month, Cointelegraph reported that the Paris Blockchain Week Summit has been postponed until Dec. 9–10. “Bitcoin 2020”, initially scheduled for March 27 and 28 in San Francisco, has moved to someday in Q3 of 2020.

TOKEN2049, a significant crypto occasion in HongKong, has been postponed as properly. Initially scheduled for mid-March, the occasion won’t happen in the primary week of October.