Krzysztof Penderecki Dies: Modernist Composer’s Work Used In ‘The Exorcist’ And ‘The Shining’ Was 86

Krzysztof Penderecki, a Polish composer and conductor whose modernist works had been on soundtracks for The Exorcist and The Shining, died Sunday at his dwelling in Krakow. He was 86 and his dying was confirmed by Andrzej Giza, the director of the Ludwig van Beethoven Affiliation, based by Penderecki’s spouse, Elzbieta.

Penderecki was an avant-garde composer and prolific in his output. His resume consists of eight symphonies, 4 operas, a requiem, and several other concertos.

The violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and cellist Mstislav Rostropovich received Grammy Awards for his or her recordings of the Penderecki concertos in 1999 and 1988, respectively.

His compositions Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima in 1960, Polymorphia in 1961 and the St. Luke Ardour in 1966 are thought-about amongst his biggest works.

Movie administrators typically used Penderecki music to seize their moods. His music was utilized in Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, Peter Weir’s Fearless, David Lynch’s Wild at Coronary heart and Inland Empire along with The Exorcist and The Shining. Pop music additionally revered Penderecki. Artists starting from Kele Okereke of Bloc Social gathering and Robbie Robertson of the Band to Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead had been followers.

Survivors embody his spouse of greater than 50 years, Elzbieta, kids, Lukasz and Dominika, and a daughter from his first marriage, Beata.