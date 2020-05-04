NEWS

Kris, Luhan, and Tao to all be on China’s ‘Produce 2020’

May 4, 2020
Cheena Khanna
KrisLuhan, and Tao will all be on one present.

Luhan and Tao (together with f(x)‘s Victoria) have been introduced as mentors for ‘创造营2020‘, and now it has been introduced that on the third, Kris was additionally on his method to movie the present. ‘创造营2020’ is China’s model of ‘Produce 101‘ after TENCENT purchased the rights from Mnet. It had produced Rocket Women (together with WJSN‘s Xuanyi and Meiqi) in addition to R1SE. ‘创造营2020’ is aiming to produce a woman group this yr.

Do you assume they’re going to meet on digital camera?

