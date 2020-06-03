KPCL Recruitment 2020 For Driver Assistant Vacancies at karnatakapower.com:

The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is declaring its latest KPCL Recruitment 2020 through its official portal karnatakapower.com. There are around 108 vacancies available for Driver and Assistant Posts into the corporation, and interested candidates may apply.

KPCL Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited Name of the Region Bengaluru Posts Name Operative Driver,

Assistant Operative Driver Vacancies No. of Vacancies 108 Posts Application Fees For General/ OBC: Rs.500/- fees + 15/- postal charge

For SC/ ST: Rs 400/- fees + 15/- postal charge. Job Category Government Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Bengaluru Pay Scale Operative (Driver): 9,540/-to 27,455/- Rupees

Assistant Operative (Driver): 8,390/-to 22,845/- Rupees Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website karnatakapower.com

KPCL Recruitment Notification 2020:

Interested applicants from Karnataka have a golden opportunity to get their jobs into Karnataka PCL. Candidates with skills and relevant qualifications for Driving posts must apply soon. Along with that, there are various Operative and Assistant Operative vacancies available.

Essential qualification details are available below, read all these details first. After that, candidates need to log on to the official KPCL portal karnatakapower.com. There are separate links for applying online for KPCL Recruitment 2020. For more details, go to the official site and get details to form the notification.

KPCL Recruitment 2020 Details:

KPCL Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies For Hyderabad Karnataka Candidates: Operator/ Driver 28 Assistant Operative/ Driver 01 For Non-Hyderabad Karnataka Candidates: Operator 70 Assistant Operative 09 Total No. of Vacancies 108 Posts

KPCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

To apply for KPCL Recruitment 2020, interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 35 years. Also, candidates who belong to various reserved categories like SC/ ST/ PWD will receive their age relaxation. The department will provide them more years of age into their upper age limit.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants must have their SSLC certificate from a government recognized institute/ board. As this notification offers various driving/ operator posts, candidates also require having some Technical as well as Driving knowledge.

For details regarding necessary license and experience, refer to the official notification karnatakapower.com and get all the details from it.

Registration Fees:

There is a registration fee to apply for the notification. Candidates who are going to apply, they need to pay fees as per below details:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 500/- fees + 15/- rupees postal charge

For SC/ ST Candidates: 400/- fees + 15/- rupees postal charge.

To pay the registration fees, candidates need to visit the nearest computerized Post Office. They have to download Challan through the official portal and then pay it at the post office. Candidates should get Challan, authorized form the bank personnel.

Selection Procedures:

The KPCL officials shall conduct several selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. Such procedures are mainly for selecting candidates who have better skills than most other applicants. And then they can work efficiently as per their post.

There will be a Practical Test, Kannada Language Test, Interview, Document Verification, etc. For each procedure, candidates will get their Admit Card, and then the result will release. As the result shows, selected candidates will get call letters for final proceedings.

At last, Documentation and Medical tests shall conduct. And then shortlisted candidates will get their jobs into relevant departments.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates who then start their jobs on a daily basis, they will receive their salary by their posts. Based on current KPCL rules, their wages will be as per the following:

Operative (Driver): 9,540/- – 27,455/- rupees

Assistant Operative (Driver): 8,390-/ – 22,845/- rupees

Important Dates:

KPCL Recruitment Important Dates KPCL Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – KPCL Recruitment 2020 Last date – KPCL Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon KPCL Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address:

Registered Office

No.82, Shakti Bhavan,

Race Course Road,

Bengaluru–560 001

Steps To Apply for KPCL Recruitment 2020:

To apply, candidates need to visit the official KPCL portal. The official site is: karnatakapower.com On the Home Page, there is a separate link “” Click on that link and then a new link will open. Go to the “Recruitment 2020” Section. Click on “RECRUITMENT FOR THE POSTS OF OPERATIVE (DRIVER) & ASSISTANT OPERATIVE (DRIVER)” Link. Read all the instructions from the official notification. Then go to Apply Online Link. Select your post and start filing the form. Enter all required details for your Qualification and Skills. Also, pay the fees via a mentioned mode of payment. Get Challan as confirmation. At last, apply and complete all procedures. Get print for future usage.

Official Site: www.karnatakapower.com