Korean soccer team places sex dolls instead of fans

In the absence of fans in the stadiums due to the pandemic of coronavirus

, a soccer club in South Korea wanted to imitate the initiative of teams in other leagues, which have used mannequins to color the stands, but it all ended in national shame. The reason? The dolls were sex toys.

According The New York Times, FC Seoul apologized Monday to its fans and the League for putting sex dolls in the stands. “We are trying to add some fun to the match without spectators,” the club said in a statement. “But we have not verified all the details and that is clearly our fault.”

The images of the dolls can be seen on the YouTube channel EYO TV during the match between FC Seoul and Gwangju FC, played on May 17, with a local victory, 1-0. In total, 30 mannequins were sitting in the grades, 28 of them simulating women and two simulating men.

The fact was a setback for the restart of the K League, the best professional soccer league in South Korea, which resumed on May 8, already in the part of de-escalation by the pandemic.

On Monday, May 18, the FC Seoul Instagram and Facebook pages were filled with messages from outraged fans because the club had not noticed that the mannequins were “obviously” sex dolls. And not just because of the exuberance, but because some of the dolls had advertising posters for adult websites, banned in that country.

The team assured that they had received guarantees, when the dolls were purchased, that they were only ordinary people. “We had confirmed that while mannequins were made to look like real people, they had nothing to do with adult products,” he said.

But Dalcom, the maker of the mannequins, assured the BBC that they had apologized to Seoul FC, but had reiterated to the club that the dolls were simply “premium mannequins” and that the ads should be removed. “They were supposed to remove all the logos before the game started,” Dalcom director Cho Young-june explained to the BBC. “But there were several diadems and logos left to be captured by the public eye,” said the manager.

FC Seoul admitted in the statement that it did not conduct a background check on the supplier, which makes sex dolls. He also confessed that he had not noticed that the logos on the clothing were related to the adult industry.

The initiative hoped to follow in the footsteps of fans of the German club Borussia Mönchengladbach, who occupied the stands with their doubles, made of cardboard. They called this movement “Stay at Home. Be in the Bleachers”, which gives players the feeling of training and competing with “the public” and creating jobs in the midst of the health emergency.