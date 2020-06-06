Kerala PG Medical 2020 Application Form, Result, Dates, Syllabus at www.cee-kerala.gov.in:

The Commissioner of Entrance Exam has been declared the notification of the Kerala PG Medical 2020 Application Form, Kerala PG Medical Syllabus, Kerala PG Medical Dates, and Kerala PG Medical Results on the official site www.cee-kerala.gov.in. This examination conduct for all degree and diploma courses in Kerala State. For this entrance test, students can get admissions in MD/ MS courses in the medical college of Kerala. So the eligible contestants may apply for this exam on the official site www.cee-kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala PG medical test conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE). So the candidates want to get admissions in the postgraduate degree in MBBS courses they can give this examination. There were large plenty of candidates who applied for this examination. This is the state level examination. If candidates want to get more detail about the Kerala PG they can visit the official site www.cee-kerala.gov.in.

Name of the Organization: Commissioner of Entrance Exam, Government of Kerala

Name of the Examination : Kerala PG Medical 2020 Entrance Exam

Examination Type : Post Graduate Entrance Exam

Exam Category: This is State level Exam, of Kerala.

Eligibility Criteria for Kerala PG Medical 2020:

If the candidates want to be applied for this examination they should be an Indian citizen of Kerala State. Candidates must complete their MBBS in the recognized institutions. If the applicants come from the general, a category they must be score minimum with 50%.

Registration Fee of the Kerala PG Medical 2020:

The general / OBC categorized candidates pay the application fee up to Rs.1000/- and for the other category candidates pay the application fee up to Rs.500/-. Candidates pay the registration fee through online mode.

Kerala PG Medical 2020 Exam Pattern:

The Kerala PG Medical 2020 exam paper will contain a total of 150 questions and each question will contain 4 marks. All questions are related to the Pre – Clinical and Para Clinical Subjects. The Kerala PG Medical 2020 examination conduct.

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Website: http://calicutmedicalcollege.ac.in/

Contact: 0495-2359645

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

Location: Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Website: http://www.tmc.kerala.gov.in/

Contact: 0471-2528386

Cochin Medical College and Hospital, Kalamassery

Location: Kochi, Kerala

Website: http://cmccochin.org

Contact: 0484-2754000,0484-2411460,0484-2411463

Government Medical College, Kottayam

Location: Aarppookkara, Kerala

Website: http://www.kottayammedicalcollege.org/

Contact: 0481-2597284

T D Medical College, Alappuzha

Location: Vandanam, Kerala

Website: http://www.tdmcalappuzha.org/

Contact: 0477-2282611

Steps for applied the Kerala PG Medical 2020:

First candidates visit the official site cee-kerala.gov.in. Then on the homepage search the link “Kerala PG Medical 2020 Application Form” and click on that. Then fill all the required details and suggest it. Now the application fee payment through the online mode. Now download the form and take a print out for further use.

Kerala PG Medical 2020

Official site: www.cee-kerala.gov.in & cee.kerala.gov.in