Keanu Reeves returns to comedy with Bill & Ted Face the Music

Orion Pictures



Before being an action hero in The Matrix and John Wick, Keanu Reeves starred alongside the comedy Alex Winter Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) that acquired the status of a cult film over the years. And now, three decades later, its sequel arrives, Bill & Ted Face the Music, of which its first trailer was released on Tuesday, June 9.

The sequel brings Reeves and Winter together in a story that will take their characters on a journey through time. According to the official synopsis, “To fulfill their rock and roll destiny, best friends – now middle-aged – embark on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. In their mission they will be helped by their daughters, a new group of historical figures and some legends of music, to find the song that will bring harmony to the universe. ”

Directed by Dean Parisot, the film includes, in addition to Reeves and Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music It opens in theaters on August 21, 2020.