Kasa-e-Dil TV Series – The Latest Update

Kasa-e-Dil is a Pakistani tv series. It is a romantic and comedy television series. The tv series Kasa-e-Dil was first aired on 9th November 2020 on Geo TV.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.

Kasa-e-Dil TV Series:

The tv series Kasa-e-Dil includes romance and drama. In the television series Kasa-e-Dil, Hatim and Somia are cousins and they want to marry each other.

The tv series Kasa-e-Dil includes complicated relationships and there is more drama. It is worth watching. There is no update about Kasa-e-Dil Season 2. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The tv series Kasa-e-Dil is a Pakistani series and it is only available in the Urdu language. There is no update about the dubbing of the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.

The television series Kasa-e-Dil was written by Jahanzeb Qamar and was directed by Zeeshan Ahmed. Sahir Ali Bagga has composed the theme music of the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.

There are a total of 26 episodes in the tv series Kasa-e-Dil. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi produced the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.

Each episode’s running time of the television series Kasa-e-Dil varies around 37 minutes. The tv series Kasa-e-Dil was made under 7th Sky Entertainment. Geo TV distributed the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.

The original soundtrack of the tv series Kasa-e-Dil was released on 16th November 2020. It is sung by Hadiqa Kiani and Sahir Ali Bagga.

Bagga has composed the song Kasa-e-Dil and also gave the lyrics of it. The song Kasa-e-Dil is in the Urdu language, and it was recorded in 2020.

The length of the song Kasa-e-Dil is 03:00 minutes, and it was made under the label – Har Pal Geo. Let’s discuss the cast of the television series Kasa-e-Dil.

Kasa-e-Dil TV Series Cast:

Hina Altaf as Somia Affan Waheed as Adan Komal Aziz Khan as Shireen Sukaina Khan as Raheela Rabia Noreen as Fehmida Zainab Qayyum as Somia’s mother Ali Ansari as Hatim Haris Waheed as Noman Maryam Noor as Najiya Noor Ul Hassan as Shireen’s Father Fazila Qazi as Adan’s Mother Birjees Farooqui as Shaista

Affan Waheed, Hina Altaf, Komal Aziz Khan, Ali Ansari, and Sukaina Khan are playing the lead roles in the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.