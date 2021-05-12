Kasa-e-Dil TV Series – The Latest Update
Kasa-e-Dil is a Pakistani tv series. It is a romantic and comedy television series. The tv series Kasa-e-Dil was first aired on 9th November 2020 on Geo TV.
Read the complete article to get all the details about the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.
Kasa-e-Dil TV Series:
The tv series Kasa-e-Dil includes romance and drama. In the television series Kasa-e-Dil, Hatim and Somia are cousins and they want to marry each other.
The tv series Kasa-e-Dil includes complicated relationships and there is more drama. It is worth watching. There is no update about Kasa-e-Dil Season 2. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.
The tv series Kasa-e-Dil is a Pakistani series and it is only available in the Urdu language. There is no update about the dubbing of the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.
The television series Kasa-e-Dil was written by Jahanzeb Qamar and was directed by Zeeshan Ahmed. Sahir Ali Bagga has composed the theme music of the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.
There are a total of 26 episodes in the tv series Kasa-e-Dil. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi produced the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.
Each episode’s running time of the television series Kasa-e-Dil varies around 37 minutes. The tv series Kasa-e-Dil was made under 7th Sky Entertainment. Geo TV distributed the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.
The original soundtrack of the tv series Kasa-e-Dil was released on 16th November 2020. It is sung by Hadiqa Kiani and Sahir Ali Bagga.
Bagga has composed the song Kasa-e-Dil and also gave the lyrics of it. The song Kasa-e-Dil is in the Urdu language, and it was recorded in 2020.
The length of the song Kasa-e-Dil is 03:00 minutes, and it was made under the label – Har Pal Geo. Let’s discuss the cast of the television series Kasa-e-Dil.
Kasa-e-Dil TV Series Cast:
- Hina Altaf as Somia
- Affan Waheed as Adan
- Komal Aziz Khan as Shireen
- Sukaina Khan as Raheela
- Rabia Noreen as Fehmida
- Zainab Qayyum as Somia’s mother
- Ali Ansari as Hatim
- Haris Waheed as Noman
- Maryam Noor as Najiya
- Noor Ul Hassan as Shireen’s Father
- Fazila Qazi as Adan’s Mother
- Birjees Farooqui as Shaista
Affan Waheed, Hina Altaf, Komal Aziz Khan, Ali Ansari, and Sukaina Khan are playing the lead roles in the tv series Kasa-e-Dil.
Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.