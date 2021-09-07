Queen of the South Season 5 when is it looming on Netflix?

Queen of the South is an American drama and crime TV series. The creators of the cycle are Joshua John Miller and M.A.Fortin. It is a remake of the novel ‘La Reina Del Sur’ which appears on US television.

‘La Reina Del Sur’ is a novel written by a famous Spanish author named Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The famous hit-making series premiered on the 23rd of June 2016 and culminated on 9th June 2021 this year with 62 successful episodes aired on the US web.

The US TV series resumed for the fifth season on 29th August 2019. The production house was on the hang since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Things slowly got moving in the fall of 2020. The premiere of season five was declared on 7th April 2021 and will be the final season of the series Queen of the South.

Theresa Mendoza, a Mexican, takes off after her drug smuggler boyfriend is killed in the scenario. Trying to settle in Dallas US she looks forward to seeking herself to be a ruling drug dealer and to take revenge against her lover’s murders.

As for season 5, there has been a discussion among the fans who were disheartened by the crime series that it has finally arrived at an end. It’s alleged that the final few minutes of the last episode of the Queen of the South Season 5 disclosed that James had arranged to fake Teresa’s demise from preventing Devon Finch and the CIA from the harassment.

They are not certain of their plans and were not explained well how James coped to coaxing his rivals that he shot Teresa and assassinated his business ally. The series has concluded. Yet fans can’t get over the best highlighted moments in the series Queen of the South just by streaming it all over again.

Will Queen of the South be broadcasted on Netflix?

Well, season 5 premiered in the US for the viewer on 7th April 2021. Audiences worldwide have to wait for it for a year or so to stream on Netflix or Hulu. Fans are eagerly awaiting the last season 5 finale. No final date has been notified. They believe it would be available on Netflix by February or the month of March 2022. The Queen of the South season 1,2,3 and 4 is available for streaming on Netflix so you can binge and watch the series anytime you like.

Since we have known that the season 5 episodes are going to be a much more fun thriller, suspenseful crime series.

We all can hope to have the streaming permission on Netflix and July to enjoy the end of the season with some sweet and sour moments and memories so that we can share our experience of the storyline with others to promote the series ‘Queen of the South. Can’t wait for the drama to be unhooked ain’t you? I’m sure you do, keep chasing and I’m sure we will win the race.